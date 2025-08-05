Colts Camp, Day 10: Anthony Richardson, AD Mitchell Connect vs. Ravens
The Indianapolis Colts traveled to Owings Mills, MD, on Tuesday for a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their preseason opener on Thursday night.
After nine previous practices, the Colts finally got the opportunity to throw the pads back on and perform against someone different, and both sides of the ball responded well.
Here's how training camp practice No. 10 went.
TEAM
--Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (groin) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (leg tightness) returned to practice after missing the previous practice. Ward was used in a limited capacity. Cornerbacks JuJu Brents (hamstring) and Jaylon Jones (hamstring), and linebackers Jaylon Carlies (undisclosed) and Zaire Franklin (ankle) sat out of practice. Cornerback Justin Walley left practice with a knee injury.
OFFENSE
--After practice, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson will start at quarterback Thursday night against Baltimore, and will play about a quarter-and-a-half. Daniel Jones will play about a half-quarter. Next Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, the roles will be reversed.
--Richardson got the initial first-team reps and performed pretty well. He went 10-of-13 passing (76.9%) during 11-on-11s, one of his completions being tipped near the line. Richardson had completions to receiver Josh Downs (3), receiver AD Mitchell (2), receiver Alec Pierce, Pittman, tight end Tyler Warren, receiver Anthony Gould, and a short touchdown in the back of the end zone to receiver Ashton Dulin. Some of Richardson's bigger throws were an early post to Pierce for about 15 yards, a 20-yard corner route to the left side to Mitchell, and then a big throw down the right side to Mitchell for about 40 yards. Richardson also had a couple of standout throws during 7-on-7s; a 15-yard touchdown to Pittman and a 10-yarder to Warren. He also had an easy touchdown that was dropped by tight end Will Mallory. Richardson's final session of 11-on-11s ended prematurely during a two-minute drill when the line allowed him to get sacked twice consecutively.
--Jones also had a strong performance, going 14-of-17 passing (82.4%) during 11-on-11s, with completions to Warren (4), Mitchell (2), Downs (2), Gould, Tyler Goodson, Laquon Treadwell, Jonathan Taylor, and Pittman. One of Jones' incompletions was a rare drop by Gould.
--Mitchell continues to stack big performances, and between 1-on-1s and 11-on-11s, Mitchell dominated the Ravens' secondary on Tuesday. He routinely burned defenders (he called Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins "burnt toast" after one rep) and gained immediate separation, even if the ball didn't land where he was able to get it.
--Taylor also had a nice rep in 1-on-1s, burning the linebacker covering him and hauling in a deep catch down the right side. As runners, Taylor and the running backs did well. Taylor had a couple of legitimate downfield runs while Herbert added another. Running, however, was much tougher closer to the goal line, as the Ravens' defense tightened up.
--The offense must've felt jittery for a while, as they racked up about four false start penalties until Steichen ripped them, shouting, "We're not doing that today!" They didn't have any more pre-snap penalties after that.
DEFENSE
--Cornerback Justin Walley made the play of the day on defense in 11-on-11s near the beginning of practice. The Ravens attempted to isolate the rookie with veteran receiver Rashod Bateman with a double move. Walley tracked the route well and stayed in the back hip pocket of Bateman all the way. As Bateman rose up for the ball, Walley got his hands in between and ripped the ball out for a pass breakup.
--The Colts' defensive line had a solid day in 11-on-11s as well, with a few key pressures from Laiatu Latu in multiple sessions. We counted a near-sack early in the day from Latu, another pressure from him in the red zone that led to a Kwity Paye sack, and Grover Stewart also had a sack on a busted screen pass in that same red zone session.
--With all the injuries at cornerback, Samuel Womack III and Johnathan Edwards received a bulk of the first-team snaps on the outside later in practice. Womack was a bit up and down with a few big plays allowed and a handful of pass breakups, while Edwards had an impressive deflection in coverage against DeAndre Hopkins.
--For the linebacker room, Franklin and Carlies missed practice, leaving Austin Ajiake and Cameron McGrone as the starters for most of the day. McGrone had a nice pass breakup at the end of practice that led to an interception for Hunter Wohler in the two-minute drill.
--Speaking of Wohler, he was the true star on Tuesday. He had multiple pass breakups in 1-on-1s to start the day, and then he closed out practice on a high note. He had two interceptions in the two-minute drills; one while playing safety and one while playing linebacker. Wohler has made a strong impression in training camp this offseason.
SPECIAL TEAMS
--Anthony Gould had a long kick return that would have been a touchdown in a game.
--Daniel Scott had a handful of tackles on special teams.
--Spencer Shrader shanked a game-winning kick in the two-minute drill, wide left.