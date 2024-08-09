Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 10: Richardson, Pierce Dominate
The Indianapolis Colts held their final training camp practice before playing their preseason opener this Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos, and it was a jarring example of what the offense can look like when clicking.
The team held a short, hour-long practice without pads, and with defenders like DeForest Buckner and JuJu Brents out for rest days, quarterback Anthony Richardson took full advantage, putting together the passing game's most explosive performance of the summer.
Here are Horseshoe Huddle's observations throughout the morning.
TEAM
— Buckner and Brents were both held out of Friday's practice for rest. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring) missed a second consecutive practice, as did interior offensive lineman Wesley French (lower leg), who was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve on Thursday. Defensive end Genard Avery left Wednesday's practice early with a wrap on his upper left leg and was out on Friday, as was cornerback Clay Fields III. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (hip) has now missed six straight practices. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (Active/Non-Football Illness, high blood pressure) remains out.
— Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis returned to the field after missing the most recent practice. Tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) returned as well after missing the last five practices. Linebacker Liam Anderson and safety Kendell Brooks returned after missing the last three practices.
— The primary focus of the live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on normal in-game situations (first, second, third downs), and red zone.
OFFENSE
— Richardson had his most explosive performance of camping, going 14-of-17 passing (82.5%), with 3 touchdowns through the air and another on the ground, all of which were in the red zone. He was decisive and made reads all over te field. Richardson's 11-on-11 completions went to Michael Pittman Jr. (5), Alec Pierce (3), AD Mitchell (3), Trey Sermon (2), and Jonathan Taylor. Some of the highlight throws of the day was a shot down the right side to Pierce for roughly 35 yards, a screen to Taylor along the left side that looked like it would've been a legitimately huge gain, and a late touchdown throw to Pierce in the red zone. Richardson did throw an interception in 7-on-7s (more below).
— This was probably Pierce's best day of camp despite having another big day recently. On his downfield catch from Richardson, he made it with cornerback Jaylon Jones seemingly attempting to drag him down and drawing a defensive pass interference. On his touchdown, Pierce elevated over corner Dallis Flowers and high-pointed the ball.
— With slot receiver Josh Downs out with an ankle injury, it was primarily Mitchell who took those snaps with Pittman and Pierce on the outside. It turned into instant results as Mitchell pulled in a few passes from Richardson. Sermon also saw increased work with the first-team offense, likely due to Taylor historically seeing little to no action in the preseason. Sermon caught a short touchdown from Richardson early in practice.
DEFENSE
— With Buckner and Brents out of the lineup, Taven Bryan and Dallis Flowers took those snaps at three-tech defensive tackle and cornerback, respectively.
— On Richardson's interception during 7-on-7s, he threw the ball deep down the left hash to tight end Drew Ogletree in double-coverage, and Kenny Moore II leaped up and came down with the pick.
— Depth cornerback Ameer Speed continued to put together a good camp, coming up with a pass breakup of quarterback Sam Ehlinger in front of receiver D.J. Montgomery. It was one of just a few plays that Speed displayed tight coverage. Linebacker Austin Ajiake also broke up an Ehlinger pass that was intended for running back Tyler Goodson.
— One of the more clear would-be sacks of the day was by defensive end Isaiah Land during the 11-on-11 developmental period, breathing down QB Jason Bean's neck.
