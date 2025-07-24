Colts Camp Diary, Day 2: Offense Giving Coaches Teaching Opportunities
The Indianapolis Colts got back to the field for their second practice of training camp on Thursday, getting in another hour-long session in the sweltering heat.
Through two days, the pads have yet to come on (teams must get a handful of non-padded practices in before they can go full pads), and guys are clearly shaking off rust. Between continued drops, penalties, and miscommunications in the passing game, the players are clearly just getting into the groove of things.
Here's how practice No. 2 went.
TEAM
--There were no new injuries to note. Starting linebacker Zaire Franklin (ankle) continues to observe while recovering from offseason surgery. The Colts are getting an early start on maintaining some of their critical veterans, however, as they gave defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and right tackle Braden Smith a rest day.
--In place of Franklin at MIKE linebacker, we saw a mix of several linebackers, but Joe Bachie was the first to get on the field for 11-on-11s. Neville Gallimore primarily filled in for Buckner, JT Tuimoloau for Lewis, and Jalen Travis for Smith. At cornerback, Justin Walley filled in at nickel for Moore while Charvarius Ward and JuJu Brents were the boundary corners. Walley was the other first-team boundary corner on Wednesday, opposite Ward, with Moore in the slot.
OFFENSE
---For the second day in a row, the focus from the offense during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills was runs, RPOs (run-pass option), and first and second downs.
--This was not the smoothest day for the offense, as drops continued in the passing game, and they had a couple of false starts. The coaches will certainly be on top of that to ensure it only stays a problem in the beginning of camp.
--Richardson took the lead with the first-team offense on Thursday after Daniel Jones did on Wednesday, although both players each got three series with the first unit during 11-on-11s. Richardson completed 3-of-7 passes (42.9%) during 11-on-11s to Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Tyler Warren. The completion to Pittman was a terrific throw near the left interior of the field. Richardson didn't deal with as many drops on Thursday -- just one by D.J. Montgomery -- but he did have an interception on a poorly thrown deep ball down the right side. He targeted Ashton Dulin down the sideline, but the ball was much too behind Dulin, allowing Brents to come down with an easy interception. Richardson's numbers through two days are rough, but so far, it seems like much more of an issue of timing with receivers than accuracy.
--Jones didn't fare much better than Richardson on Thursday, completing 6-of-10 throws (60.0%) during 11-on-11s to AD Mitchell, Josh Downs, Ale Pierce, Warren, DJ Giddens, and Drew Ogletree. The drops that Richardson dealt with on Wednesday transferred to Jones on Thursday, as Dulin, Downs, and Warren were all unable to reel in catchable passes. Jones looked a little inaccurate with the placement of some of his throws on Thursday, which was not the case on Wednesday.
--There's not much you can take away from the run game yet without pads and live blocking, but rookie running back Giddens was able to break free for a likely sizable gain at one point. He also made a productive catch-and-run that cornerback Jaylon Jones thumped him for downfield to end the play.
--Don't look yet, but we might have the makings of a Jelani Woods Summer upon us. The fourth-year tight end has missed the last two seasons with hamstring and foot issues, but he's moving well on the field at Grand Park this summer and made a couple of big plays on Thursday. On one, Jones found Woods about 20 yards down the right sideline.
--One of the plays of the day came late in practice when quarterback Riley Leonard looked deep down the right side for receiver Laquon Treadwell. The ball was tipped at the catch point for the defensive back, but Treadwell plucked it out of the air and completed the catch for about 30 or so yards.
DEFENSE
--The Colts' defense has held the clear edge through two days, particularly in pass defense. The pass rush caused Richardson and Jones to get out on the move multiple times. Richardson also kept the ball on a couple of RPOs, but he still was put under duress as a passer on occasion. Kwity Paye, Tuimoloau, and Gallimore were a few who stood out in providing pressure.
--After practice, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter commented on the coverage skills of the defensive backs and the challenges of facing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, as the secondary hasn't allowed much room to separate. This was clear on multiple instances, including Ward and Pittman getting physical in coverage at times, and when safety Rodney Thomas broke quickly on a pass intended for Anthony Gould that he was able to swat to the ground.