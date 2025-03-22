Colts Captain 'Turned Up' Over New Defensive Signings
Fans aren't the only ones excited about the Indianapolis Colts' new additions on the defensive side of the ball.
At the start of the NFL's free agency period, the Colts brought in new starters in cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum. The moves were lauded nationally as high-ticket additions to a group that needed improvements.
However, on a recent episode of "Good Morning Football," Colts All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin made an appearance alongside Bynum and fellow Colts defender Laiatu Latu and raved about the team's additions.
"Man, I'm thankful. I'm thankful, man," Franklin said. "First and foremost, having a playmaker like Cam in the back end, somebody who's so versatile. We all loved watching that Minnesota defense last year, with (Brian) Flores and just the different things that they were able to do.
"Cam, being able to play multiple positions, play multiple spots," Franklin continued. "Obviously, bringing great energy and great enthusiasm, not only to the defense, but he's a dog back there. You want somebody in the middle of the field that can play red line to red line and make those type of plays."
Franklin then shifted focus to the signing of the All-Pro Ward.
"Charvarius Ward, huge fan of his game," Franklin stated. "He's a dog, straight up. I think a lot of times in that secondary, it's not only just about your skill level, but it's about your mentality. You want somebody who wants to challenge the best receiver on the field every single play, and that's a mentality he's coming with. I know that he went through a lot out there in San Francisco, glad he found a new home here in Indianapolis."
The Colts paid big money for their new secondary, signing Bynum for four years and $60 million and Ward for three years and $54 million to a group that already was tied for the fifth most interceptions in the NFL last season (16). The Colts also made a couple of more modest signings, adding defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and cornerback Corey Ballentine as depth pieces.
After moving on from former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and replacing him with Lou Anarumo this offseason, the Colts are clearly trying to improve a defense that was among the worst in 2024. They finished 29th overall (361.2 YPG), 24th in scoring (25.1 PPG), 26th against the pass (229.4 YPG), 24th against the run (131.8 YPG), and tied for 25th in sacks (36).
While the Colts do still have some depth and competition to add throughout the roster -- and even parts of the defense -- they have unquestionably improved their back end.
How do the Colts' moves so far affect Franklin?
"I'm just turned up. Give me a secondary, let me play on my toes, let me go downhill."
