3 Colts Who Will Have Career-Best Seasons in 2024
Every player in the NFL wants to make an impact on their respective franchise in the upcoming 2024 season. For the young and hungry roster of the Indianapolis Colts, it's no different than the rest of the league. Despite missing the playoffs for the third straight season in 2023 (9-8), Indy showed promise under head coach Shane Steichen and had multiple players log their best career years.
With this as the subject, here are three Colts names that will have their top career NFL season in 2024. Along with each entry will be an overall stat projection to reflect the metrics of the prediction. We'll begin with a pass-catcher who needs no introduction.
Michael Pittman Jr. | Wide Receiver
2024 Projection
- 16 games
- 113 catches
- 1,387 yards (12.3 avg)
- 7 touchdowns
Despite ridiculous quarterback circumstances through his first four NFL seasons (seven total quarterbacks played with), Michael Pittman Jr. has risen to the occasion and firmly established himself as the top pass-catching option for the Indianapolis offense. Last year with another two passers, Pittman reached 109 catches for 1,152 receiving yards and four scores. This performance notched Pittman a three-year, $70 million contract (Over the Cap) to keep his services in Indianapolis. While the touchdowns can improve, it's the volume and consistency that stands out for Pittman.
There's no reason to think he can't top the 2023 performance with a fully healthy Anthony Richardson at quarterback and Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. All Pittman seems to need is consistency, which he can have if Richardson remains on the field for the entire 2024 season. If that happens, don't be surprised if the numbers above become a reality, along with a potential Pro Bowl nomination for the former USC Trojan.
Zaire Franklin | Linebacker
2024 Projection
- 17 games
- 188 tackles (will lead NFL)
- 9 tackles for loss
- 2.5 sacks
- 2 interceptions
- 4 fumbles forced
Last year marked the second consecutive campaign with Colts defender Zaire Franklin breaking the franchise record for tackles in a season (179). Unfortunately for Franklin, he didn't see a Pro Bowl nomination sent his way for finishing second in the NFL in tackles. But he'll at least head into 2024 knowing his peers voted him one of the best in the league.
Looking to the 2024 season, Franklin has a great situation to three-peat his tackle record. Franklin accomplished that feat while missing a game, so if he can log all 17 this year, he will likely overshoot his single-season tackle mark. But Franklin has to force more turnovers and play better pass coverage to take his defensive game to the next level. While he won't set the NFL on fire with the turnovers, I foresee him doing so with tackles while still forcing good things to happen for Indy's stop troops. Perhaps there will also be a Pro Bowl nod for Franklin to boot.
Kylen Granson | Tight End
2024 Projection
- 17 games
- 49 catches
- 586 yards (12.0 avg)
- 3 touchdowns
A former fourth-round pick (127th overall), Kylen Granson had some moments of greatness in 2023 but didn't make a massive impact with Gardner Minshew running the show at QB. When week 18 finished, Granson led Colts tight ends in catches (30) and receiving yards (368). With Jelani Woods sidelined the entire season, tight ends like Drew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox, and Will Mallory had to help fill the void with Granson. Thus, a rotation of tight ends was implemented instead of a clear-cut TE1.
Now that Woods is looking healthier and likely will be ready by week one, the general assumption is he will lead the tight ends for Steichen's offense. However, Granson's separation ability and pass-catching can't be ignored. Also, Richardson has more chemistry with Granson than any Colts tight end, giving Granson a potential edge over the returning Woods. Even if Woods plays consistent snaps, don't expect him to take away too much playing time from Granson. I foresee another implementation of multiple tight ends for Steichen, but with Granson leading the charge as the pass-catcher of the group and having a career year.
