CBS Sports Implores Colts to Re-Sign Vet to Help Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of areas that need help on their roster, and without a doubt, some of them will be addressed through free agency. However, certain in-house players won't be re-signed to save money for more pressing matters.
CBS Sports believes that a certain team captain who's been the subject of testing the open market needs to be re-signed to help third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. That name is none other than nine-year Colts veteran center Ryan Kelly.
The Colts have to improve the tight end position in free agency and the draft, needing to add more pass catchers around Anthony Richardson. The quarterback also needs to be protected up front, and the Colts will need to re-sign Kelly to start.- Jeff Kerr | CBS Sports
Against popular belief, Jeff Kerr thinks the Colts should invest in Kelly to help solidify the offensive line. While it makes sense given the Colts know what they'll get with Kelly, they also need to think about second-year pro, Tanor Bortolini.
Bortolini was selected in the fourth round and did well filling in for the injured Kelly in 2024. Bortolini did have down moments as a rookie but finished with no sacks allowed, one penalty, and seven pressures (one per 50 snaps).
Kelly is starting to show his wear and tear by sustaining injuries, as displayed by his seven games missed in 2024 and three in 2023. In short, Kelly needs to be allowed to test free agency and Indy must invest in Bortolini's development under Tony Sparano Jr.
As for Kerr mentioning tight end, it's no secret that Mo Alie-Cox (free agent), Kylen Granson (free agent), Will Mallory, and Drew Ogletree underperformed as pass-catchers for Richardson and Joe Flacco.
The four didn't muster even 40 catches (39) and scored a measly two touchdowns. The Colts can double-dip and sign a veteran tight end while drafting another in either early rounds, as they likely aren't keeping Alie-Cox or Granson.
The next step of this franchise hinges on Richardson's success with Shane Steichen. The Colts must make tough decisions with some of their players pending contracts. Kelly, Alie-Cox, and Granson are three front-runners to be allowed to walk into free agency, and it makes sense.
Look for the Colts to do anything and everything to ensure Richardson's development leaps forward in 2025. Otherwise, the consequences for Richardson, Steichen, and Chris Ballard's future will be dire.
