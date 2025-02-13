CBS Sports Believes Colts Close to Oblivion in 2025
The NFL offseason is officially upon the league after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy.
While some squads are competing for a Super Bowl, rebuilding, or trying to improve to be in contention, others like the Indianapolis Colts are almost in a 'limbo-like' state of affairs. Per CBS Sports analyst Jeff Kerr, Indy is closer to falling apart than competing on a playoff level.
Kerr points out the lackluster approach to building the Indy roster by tenured general manager Chris Ballard.
This team has the talent to win football games, and should be better. General manager Chris Ballard struggles to build a competent roster and the Colts haven't won a division title in eight seasons under him.- Jeff Kerr | CBS Sports
It's fair to criticize Ballard's strategy, especially since the Colts are now a boring 17-17 under the head coach-QB combo of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson. Steichen took a step back in play-calling efficiency in 2024 while Richardson followed suit as a passer, turning the ball over throwing almost as many times as he scored touchdowns (14 all-purpose scores to 12 interceptions).
While the Colts were close to making the playoffs in 2023 and had a chance to do it again in 2024, they're also not far from a complete collapse if they can't win more games than they drop.
After watching this team lose games to the likes of the New York Giants and barely defeat the New England Patriots, it's fair for Kerr to state the negativity of the matter.
As Kerr also points out, Richardson's 2025 season will make or break what this team does in the AFC South, and possibly the future.
If Richardson doesn't improve, the Colts could be in for a long 2025 season, even with the AFC South having two rebuilding teams in it like Jacksonville and Tennessee.- Jeff Kerr | CBS Sports
The Houston Texans command the division, but the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are fighting to get into contention again. Indianapolis, as has been pointed out many times, hasn't won the AFC South since 2014 when Andrew Luck commanded the offense.
This must be the minimum goal for Ballard, Steichen, and Richardson, along with making the postseason. If the Colts have another year like 2024, it's likely the end of this franchise's trifecta.
'Playoffs or bust' has to be the overall mentality for this upcoming campaign, otherwise, a foggy outlook will ensue from fans and analysts alike on this Circle City team.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.