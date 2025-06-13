Colts Have Chance to Deter Detractors
The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a huge 2025 offseason to prepare and hopefully secure a winning campaign to attain the playoffs (and possibly a divisional title). Indianapolis possesses talent all over the roster, but still needs to prove it isn't in vain.
Indianapolis can take charge and win more than 10 games if the quarterback situation gets stable. The Colts' fourth-overall draft investment, Anthony Richardson, looks to be injury-prone and now has issues with soreness in the shoulder he previously had surgery on for an AC joint sprain. This derailed his 2023 rookie season.
This has thrust Daniel Jones into the starting role under center and now leads Shane Steichen's offense. If the Colts can get some consistency from the QB, it will level out a talented roster. This may lead to legitimate success that the Colts haven't seen since 2020.
Dalton Wasserman at Pro Football Focus believes Indianapolis is one of five teams being overlooked ahead of the 2025 season. Wasserman begins by breaking down the weapons that Indianapolis has at its disposal.
"The Colts have multiple dynamic pass catchers at their disposal, especially ifJosh Downs gets through this season fully healthy. First-round tight end Tyler Warren was arguably the best player at his position in college football last year. His presence could make a huge difference for a tight end unit that ranked in the bottom four among NFL teams in PFF receiving grade, yards after the catch and missed tackles forced."
Wasserman concludes by saying:
"Jonathan Taylor and the run game should also play a big part in Indianapolis' success. Though he didn’t grade particularly well due to a lack of consistency, Taylor still managed more than 1,400 rushing yards last season. He should find success in 2025 behind a good offensive line led by Quenton Nelson."
The Colts have a talented receiving corps. Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and if he can elevate, Adonai Mitchell, provides a potent set of talents that will help whichever quarterback gets the start between Richardson and Jones.
As for tight end, as Wasserman pointed out, it was a disaster from a receiving standpoint for the Colts last year. Four players (including current Colts Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory) plus, former tight end Kylen Granson only caught 39 passes as a group.
Tyler Warren alone may easily eclipse this in his rookie season by being surrounded by so much talent. Warren can also take advantage of Jonathan Taylor in the ground attack. Taylor put up great metrics in 2024 with 12 touchdowns (11 rushing), accompanied by 1,431 rushing yards.
It will be hard to find excuses if Indy's offense doesn't play well, given the aforementioned names and a solid offensive line with prominent names like Bernhard Raimann (tackle), Quenton Nelson (guard), and Braden Smith (tackle). Also, Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (guard) are ready to fire in 2025 as full-time starters.
Lastly, Wasserman points out the QB situation and how important it is to find efficiency.
"All the Colts need is someone who can complete passes and play a complementary role for Steichen and a talented roster. If they can find that, they’ll stay relevant in the AFC postseason race."
As expected, Indy's success all comes down to the quarterback race between Richardson and Jones, and if the winner can operate the offense well. If they can't then the weapons Chris Ballard has assembled won't matter in the grand scheme of things.
Indianapolis has immense pressure on it as a franchise and can't wilt under it if they want to make something of the 2025 season. The good news is they aren't short of talent. Whoever starts at quarterback will have plenty to work with to get the most out of Steichen's game plan.
