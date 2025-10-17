Chargers' Harbaugh Pays Respects to Colts' Jim Irsay
30 years ago, Jim Harbaugh was repping the horseshoe as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback.
Fast-forward to 2025, and Harbaugh will be coaching the Los Angeles Chargers as they take on his former team in a Week 7 showdown.
Harbaugh was a four-year starter in Indianapolis, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1995 and leading the team to the AFC Championship game in the same season. As the team's starter, Harbaugh grew close with former owner Jim Irsay during his time with the Colts.
Ahead of the Colts' matchup against the Chargers this weekend, Harbaugh took the time to reflect on Irsay's impact on him and the game of football as a whole.
"I can't talk about the Colts without talking about Mr. Irsay," Harbaugh said. "He passed away earlier this year, but [he was] a guy's guy. [He had] love for the team, just people in general. Always doing, always wanted to affect your day in a positive way. [There is] probably not a more philanthropic family; it'd be tough to name one."
Irsay donated millions of dollars to help various Indianapolis charities and would often secretly cover funeral costs for family members of his players. He was a man who loved not only people, but all forms of life.
Irsay donated to the Indianapolis Zoo and Drake's House, a shelter that provides care for animals in need.
Those four years Harbaugh spent in Indy were a short but integral part of who Harbaugh has become today.
"I have fine memories [of Jim Irsay]," Harbaugh told reporters. "He'd get in the weight room with you — he was strong, he was a powerlifter. But he also loved music and could play the guitar. He just always welcomed people."
"[Irsay had] an attitude of doing anything and everything for those who were on his team, or his friends and his family. He will really be missed. He was one of my favorite people I've ever been associated with in football," Harbaugh concluded.
For a player and coach who has spent his entire life involved with football, those are strong words. Irsay's impact on the Colts and every player who has filtered through the organization will never be forgotten.
Irsay transferred ownership to his three daughters, who Harbaugh said "have done a great job with the team". The Colts are 5-1 through six weeks of play while donning black Jim Irsay remembrance patches on the jersey every game.
This season means more for the players and the front office, who have built something truly special in honor of the long-time owner. The weekly effort has not faded one bit, and that will need to remain the case throughout the season.
Colts vs. Chargers will kick off at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday as Harbaugh's Chargers will look to stop the Colts' hot start dead in its tracks.