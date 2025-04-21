Colts' Chris Ballard Airs Thoughts on Massive Draft Need
The Indianapolis Colts understand they need more at the tight end position. General manager Chris Ballard made that quite apparent in his pre-draft press conference on Monday.
When asked about the tight end position and at what point in the draft that might be addressed, he had this to say regarding the situation.
"I mean, I think we all know we need – we like the group we have, what they can do. We have two really good blockers. We have a young kid that we think has some speed and some upside. But saying that, if we had a chance to take one that we think can really make a difference, we will do it."
Ballard referred to Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree as the 'really good blockers,' while Will Mallory slots in as the tight end with 'speed and some upside.' After Kylen Granson left for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, Ogletree and Mallory were the remaining talents in the room.
However, Indianapolis felt that a veteran hand would be valuable, so they re-signed Alie-Cox to a short one-year deal, giving them three tight ends who are limited as pass-catchers. This is why Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland are so high for the Colts on many boards and mock drafts.
Ballard's comment that they'd take a tight end if they felt like they could make a difference is telling. Loveland and Warren had great 2024 seasons. Warren shone by winning the Mackey Award (best college tight end) with 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Loveland wasn't as absurd, but still high-level with 56 catches for 582 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Regardless of which tight end the Colts prefer, they likely need one of the two if an option is there are number 14. The likelihood that Ballard trades up for Warren or Loveland is very low given how important their draft picks this year are, as they have seven available in as many rounds.
But the position must be drafted, unless the Colts somehow think that Jelani Woods can return with a vengeance from injury and lead the position, as they likely wanted him to. However, Woods hasn't seen the field since 2022 and is nearly an afterthought when discussing the tight end struggles for the Colts.
This is likely Ballard's final chance as general manager to succeed and make the playoffs, which is the biggest goal for the 2025 season. The Colts can ill-afford another losing season with no postseason trip or AFC South championship.
The good news is that Ballard is great with the draft and doesn't have to overthink what the team should do in the first round. Unless Warren and Loveland are gone, Indianapolis needs to draft a tight end to help their offense and quarterback situation moving forward.
