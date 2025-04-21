Colts Urged to Prioritize Key Position in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are on the doorstep of the 2025 NFL draft, which kicks off this Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It's all about addressing the team's several needs, but when it comes to the first round, it's always about the tight end position.
However, there will be pitfalls and players Indianapolis should avoid, especially in round one. Bleacher Report has one in mind, offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State.
Here's what Brent Sobleski had to say about the prospect and why Indianapolis should steer clear.
"Colts general manager Chris Ballard can look at his lineup and think Simmons can help solidify a front five that experienced some movement this offseason," said Sobleski. "Center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries are now with the Minnesota Vikings after signing in free agency. Simmons never played along the interior at Ohio State, though."
Simmons was the highest-graded Pro Football Focus offensive grade of all Ohio State offensive linemen with 74.4. He also posted a solid 82.0 pass-blocking mark. However, Sobleski exclaims that the Colts should focus elsewhere.
"Indianapolis already has two young and promising potential starters in Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves. The team should concentrate on addressing tight end or linebacker with this year's 14th overall pick."
Sobleski isn't wrong, the tight end group was so barren for the Colts in 2024 that it is a glaring hole to address through the first round of the NFL draft. Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland look like the best options, but there are also day two players like Mason Taylor available.
Anthony Richardson needs help in the middle of the field, and while the Colts possess a talented wide receiver room led by Michael Pittman Jr., it only helps a field general by having a reliable option at tight end. The Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox, but he's a veteran red zone/blocking talent that isn't a bona fide starter.
Expect Indianapolis to take a tight end unless both are gone by the 14th overall pick. If that's the case, anything might happen. But, in the likely event one or both are free to select, Chris Ballard probably wants to boost the offense with a new talent at a position that had nearly nothing to offer in the receiving department.
The NFL draft is in three days, when the Colts will be on the clock. All eyes will be on the tight end position, and if the Colts fix their need with a young, budding prospect.
