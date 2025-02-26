Colts' Chris Ballard Gets Honest About Tight End Room
One of the biggest positions for criticism from 2024 for the Indianapolis Colts was their tight end room. The reason is simple, four prominent players in the room couldn't eclipse 40 catches (39 total) and looked lost as pass-catchers.
While it's great to have blockers at the position, that isn't enough to catapult an offense and help a team finish better than a lackluster 8-9.
General manager Chris Ballard answered various questions during his local media availability, and his remarks on the tight end position were interesting. When asked 'how would you evaluate your tight end room?', Ballard started by being blunt.
"We like the guys we have, we have work to do."
Accurate statement. This is why Penn State's Tyler Warren, and other options, have been mocked to Indy so much, there is nearly no resemblance of a receiving threat for the middle of the field. Kylen Granson led the charge with 14 catches, showcasing the lack of help for Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco.
Ballard continued talking and brought about blocking specialist Drew Ogletree, followed by Will Mallory.
"We think (Drew) Ogletree has really come on. He did a really good job for us." And for Mallory: "We need to really find out what (Will) Mallory can be. He's had some flashes, but you know there's been some depth in there."
As for Ogletree and Mallory, one was arguably the best blocking tight end with only nine catches while the other option caught only four passes for 29 receiving yards and posed no threat as an inline talent. We'll see how each of these tight ends factor in for 2025.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for Granson, Ballard also touched on the four-year pro.
"Like Granson, who was really good for us, and was really good on teams. Getting active to game is not always an easy thing. But it's one where we gotta do some work."
Granson regressed mightily from an average 2023 campaign where he caught 30 passes for 368 yards and his lone career score. He fell to less than half the receptions for 182 yards and another year of no touchdowns.
Ballard didn't touch on free agent Mo Alie-Cox, but the veteran tight end was the best overall performer. This is telling how bad the depth is, as Alie-Cox caught a measly 12 passes for 147 receiving yards and a single touchdown.
The wildcard is Jelani Woods, who was recently seen running a full sprint on a treadmill. However, no member of the coaching staff can confidently say he's back given he missed 2023 and 2024 due to injury.
Ballard acknowledged that the tight end position needs change to help their struggling field general Richardson, the latter of whom will get another quarterback on the team to compete with him.
If the Colts want to do everything possible to help him, they have to get a high-level talent at the tight end spot. Likely, whoever it is, whether a draft pick or signing, is the day one starter right away.
The player with the most potential at that position is Woods, who can't be trusted until he's on the field and taking snaps in the regular season. Expect Indianapolis and Ballard to take tight end seriously in 2025, so it's addressed correctly.
Who is potentially drafted doesn't matter, but the Colts need to take one of the top prospects to give them a chance to build within Shane Steichen's offense and create rapport with Richardson. Warren, Colston Loveland, Mason Taylor, Harold Fannin Jr., Gunnar Helm, and Elijah Arroyo are viable options.
There are many things the Colts can do to address roster needs through free agency and the draft, but outside of the defensive secondary, no position is needed more than tight end. Ballard knows this and must have a plan to remedy such a dire situation.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.