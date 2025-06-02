Chris Ballard Draws Negative Criticism as Colts GM
The Indianapolis Colts haven't put together much as far as success since Chris Ballard took over in 2017 as the general manager in the Circle City. Ballard has helped run the front office for going on nine seasons and doesn't have a great record to show for it.
Ballard has a 62-69-1 record, with two playoff trips and one victory (2018), showing a winning percentage of 47. Most general managers would have been shown the door, but Ballard remains and is being given another chance, and likely his last, in 2025 with Anthony Richardson heading into year three.
One of the biggest catalysts to mediocrity under Ballard has been so many quarterbacks under center since Andrew Luck retired in 2019, and CBS Sports labeled Ballard under the 'most concerning' GM tag in Cody Benjamin's piece.
Ballard tried everything after Luck retired, including allowing Jacoby Brissett to take over, bringing on veteran Philip Rivers, trading for Carson Wentz, acquiring an aging Matt Ryan, and drafting the raw Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in 2023.
So far, nothing has worked out concretely, but Richardson was supposed to be the next answer. So far, it hasn't looked great for the former Florida Gators signal-caller.
Richardson had a promising, but limited, showing in his rookie year, playing only four games and completing 59.5 percent of his passes while showing glimpses of how he can be great. However, whether it was because tape was out on him for defenses or Richardson regressing, he looked like a shell of himself in 2024.
Richardson dipped over 12 percent (47.7) of his completed passes, threw more picks (12) than touchdowns (eight), and looked confused in processing defenses in front of him. The hope is that he's improved through offseason work and learning more as a field general. Richardson might be heading into his third season, but is still only 23 years old.
Ballard's tenure as the GM of Indianapolis is on the line in 2025. The bar is likely an AFC South crown and the first playoff appearance since 2020. While it seems clear, it won't be easy to take the division from the reigning champion Houston Texans and make the postseason in an ultra-competitive AFC conference.
We'll see how the offseason, regular season, and (potentially) playoffs pan out, and if Ballard is still in his respective position once the campaign has concluded in year nine.
