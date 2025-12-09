Three Reasons Colts Are in Quarterback Hell

After news broke that Daniel Jones will miss the rest of the 2025 campaign with an Achilles Tear, the Indianapolis Colts, yet again, find themselves with a mountain of quarterback questions.

per Coach Steichen, QB Daniel Jones is out for the remainder of the season with a torn achilles. pic.twitter.com/6kSN02iqtq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 8, 2025

The Colts also revealed that backup Riley Leonard is dealing with a knee issue, plunging this squad into deeper waters at the NFL's most important position.

With this unfortunate subject at the top of mind, it's time to dive briefly into three prominent reasons why the Colts are in QB purgatory for yet another season.

Daniel Jones Can Be Re-Signed, But Who Knows if He'll Return the Same

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The most likely out of these three is that the Colts trust Jones' rehab enough to retain him on a short-term deal.

Initially, it was believed the Colts were preparing to give Jones a long-term deal, given how well he was playing and fitting with Shane Steichen's offense. Obviously, that is now a murky subject.

Another, riskier option is to franchise tag Jones if the team feels they need a year to see his effectiveness post-injury and negotiate a contract. However, that would cost around a whopping $46 million.

It's hard to say exactly how long it will take Jones to recover from his Achilles injury. Typically, the timeline is nine to 12 months, which would, at best, mean Jones misses the first few games of the 2026 season.

Daniel Jones this season:



— 261/384 (68%)

— 3,265 Total Yards

— 24 Total Touchdowns

— 8 Interceptions

— 9 Fumbles (3 Lost)

— 100.2 Passer Rating



Was having a career year. Rest up 17 💙 pic.twitter.com/kJFnLVlko3 — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) December 8, 2025

At worst, Jones misses over half of next year and suits back up around the end of November, beginning of December.

If the Colts feel Jones can return to his 2025 form, it's worth a shot to re-sign the veteran. Jones finishes 2025 as his best season to date, logging 3,101 passing yards, 164 rushing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and five on the ground.

It will be interesting to see how Indy approaches Jones after this season, and if they decide to either tag him, or give him a new deal.

Anthony Richardson is the Next Best Option, and He's Been Wildly Bad

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson Sr. was drafted with the fourth-overall pick in 2023 with the hope that Steichen could mold his unreal potential into the franchise signal-caller Indy had been feverishly searching for.

However, not only did Richardson hardly see the field due to so many injuries, but he was brutally bad during the 2024 campaign, instilling no confidence in the franchise that he was reliable to start.

Jones came in, subsequently took the starting gig, and Richardson was relegated to backup duties. However, Richardson is on injured reserve after sustaining a broken orbital bone from a freak accident involving a resistance band.

If the Colts decide not to keep Jones, the next option is to try this thing with Richardson one more time as a last-ditch effort.

Never forget when Anthony Richardson made one of the best throws EVER 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/qdIKH4uVyz — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 8, 2025

Two problems exist with Richardson: first, he's not cleared to play and might not get a shot to start this year. Second, if he's still anything like 2024, it could be quite rough.

Richardson's largest sample was last year in 11 starts, tallying a brutal completion percentage of 47.7, eight touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, and nine fumbles.

However, one thing is for certain. If Richardson can return this year and play, then show out well and mature, the Colts will have to rethink him heading into next year.

Draft Isn't an Option, and the 2026 Free Agent Market is Barren

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This one is the least likely: hitting up the thin and unappealing 2026 QB free agent market.

The Colts simply can't make any moves in this case, as the below names are at the top-tier portion of the list (minus Jones at the top).

Aaron Rodgers

Russel Wilson

Marcus Mariota

Zach Wilson

Tyrod Taylor

Aaron Rodgers may retire after this year. Russel Wilson is past his prime and has bounced around the NFL the past few years, unable to find any footing.

Marcus Mariota and Zach Wilson are pure backups at this point. And while Tyrod Taylor can be a serviceable starter, he's also 36 years old.

Indianapolis would be insane to go this route thinking it solves anything outside of causing their fans more quarterback drama.

Don't expect it to happen with so much of this team built on succeeding with a sustained quarterback with whom it can build a true rapport for the future.

Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gets up off the turf after being injured in a play in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jones Achilles injury sent the entire Colts organization into the dirt.

Now all factors are being considered, with even 44-year-old legend Philip Rivers earning Indy's eye as a potential band-aid solution to salvage what can still be a playoff year.

With Daniel Jones out for the year and Riley Leonard week to week with a strained knee ligament, the Colts will work out QB Philip Rivers on Tuesday, as NFL Network reported.



It is Rivers’ birthday today; he turned 44 years old and last played in the NFL in 2020. pic.twitter.com/UrFvHsTVD5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

But let's be honest - Rivers has always been immobile, and is now in his mid-40s, five years removed from the league. It's fun to think about, but in reality, it's incredibly desperate for Indianapolis, and it's justified.

We'll see what happens in the 2025 season, and beyond for the Colts regarding the most important position in football.

