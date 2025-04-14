Colts' Chris Ballard Under Immense Pressure Entering Draft
The 2025 NFL draft could be make-or-break for Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard.
Hired in January 2017, Ballard has been at the helm for eight years now. After his second season, Ballard was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. The Colts have two playoff appearances during his tenure, in 2018 and 2020. It'll be five straight missed appearances if Indianapolis fails to make the postseason in 2025.
After another mediocre season last year, many thought that Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen were in danger of losing their jobs. Instead, owner Jim Irsay is giving Ballard another shot to make things right. When talking to the media, Ballard expressed his gratitude for earning another opportunity despite lackluster results.
Heading into the draft, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport feels that Ballard is at serious risk of losing his job if the Colts fail to put something together next season.
"In recent years, though, much of the shine has worn off Ballard," Davenport wrote. "Last year’s 8-9 campaign marked the fourth straight season in which the Colts have missed the playoffs. Ballard’s selection of quarterback Anthony Richardson fourth overall in 2023 appears to have been a major miss. And since taking Quenton Nelson in 2018, Ballard’s record in Round 1 has been shaky.
Another bad season could be the end of the line."
On a scale from 1 to 10, Davenport placed Ballard's "hot seat meter" at an 8. Looking at what needs to go right for the Colts to win, it will likely all come down to Anthony Richardson's development.
If Richardson takes the next step that Ballard and Steichen thought he would take two years ago, the team may be able to compete for something. If he doesn't, a clean house might be the answer for the long-term future.
Davenport mentioned Ballard's round one history, but how bad is it? Well, let's take a look.
In his first draft in 2017, Ballard selected safety Malik Hooker from Ohio State. Hooker started in 45 games through four seasons in Indianapolis, hauling in seven interceptions while making 124 combined tackles. Now, he's with the Dallas Cowboys, where he's earned another starting job.
In 2018, the Colts took All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, a clear success. In 2019 and 2020, the Colts traded out of the first round.
In 2021, Ballard took a chance on Kwity Paye, who's been solid. Over the past two seasons, Paye has reached at least eight sacks. Despite his sacks, Pro Football Focus feels that Paye is a superior run defender, posting a 67.4 run defense grade compared to a 57.8 pass rush grade.
In 2022, the Colts did not have a first round pick. 2023 was the Richardson year, and 2024 was Latu.
His history isn't awful, but it completely depends on how Richardson pans out. If he struggles again, it's hard to imagine the Colts giving him or Ballard another shot in 2026.