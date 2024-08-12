Colts Claim Former Bears Running Back, Waive UDFA Standout
The Indianapolis Colts have made a roster move on Monday, waiving injured UDFA running back Trent Pennix while claiming former Chicago Bears running back Demetric Felton as his replacement.
The move at running back comes after the Colts suffered two injuries at the position on Sunday, as Trey Sermon left the game with a hamstring injury and Pennix left early with a groin. Pennix, a 2024 UDFA with an interesting athletic profile, will revert to the Colts' injured reserve if he clears the waiver wire.
Felton, 26, is a former sixth round pick that has spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Chicago Bears. He flashed as a rookie with the Browns, hauling in 18 receptions for 181yards and two scores in his debut season. He's also rushed the ball eight times for 20 yards in his four year NFL career.
Felton has already appeared in two games this preseason for the Bears, totaling 23 yards on six touches in 16 offensive snaps. His chances to make the Colts' roster are slim, but he should provide an experienced back to the roster that can handle some touches late against the Arizona Cardinals this upcoming weekend.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.