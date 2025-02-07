Colts Must Contemplate Signing Sure-Fire Secondary Help
The Indianapolis Colts need more on the defensive side of the ball to make new coordinator Lou Anarumo's transition smooth in 2025. Likely, safety is the greatest need minus cornerback.
Julian Blackmon (free) and Nick Cross (strong) occupy the starting roles, but the former is likely headed to free agency and, unless Indy signs him cheap, a new team for the first time in his career.
With that reality a very real possibility, it means that free agency or the draft might be areas general manager Chris Ballard addresses this.
NFL.com had a piece from Kevin Patra detailing every AFC team's need being addressed through offseason moves. Unsurprisingly, Patra fits two names to this issue for Indy: Jevon Holland and Tre'Von Moehrig.
Someone like Jevon Holland would fit swimmingly if the Dolphins let him hit the open market. Another name to watch: Tre'von Moehrig, from Vegas, who might not be as well-known, but his tape was excellent in 2024- Kevin Patra | NFL.com
Holland is a mainstay for the Miami Dolphins defense, accumulating 301 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 25 passes defended, five interceptions, and five forced fumbles through his four NFL seasons.
Holland is a free safety with the skills to match well with Anarumo's scheme, giving the veteran coordinator a defender with diversity to his on-field capabilities.
As for Moehrig, he's a name that will fly under the radar, but his on-field production makes him possibly a fantastic addition to Indy's defense.
Moehrig had his best season in 2024, putting up solid numbers for the Las Vegas Raiders with 104 tackles (five for loss), 10 passes defended, two interceptions, and a pair of fumbles recovered.
This type of playmaking ability is what Indy missed in 2024 with Blackmon regressing, so a Moehrig signing might be something the Colts' front office creates a deal for.
Whether the Colts fix their free safety woes in the draft or free agency is irrelevant, what matters most is they shore up that area of the field. It was too easy in 2024 for quarterbacks to dissect the Colts' secondary and have efficient, sometimes comfortable performances.
Ballard addressed in his end-of-season press conference that the secondary must be better, and he's right. If Indianapolis wants any chance of finally making the postseason, free safety must be secure next to Cross.
We'll see what Ballard decides to do in free agency with plenty of talent available to sign.
