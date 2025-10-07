Colts Place Corner on IR, Sign Former Fourth-Round Pick
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed newly signed cornerback Mike Hilton on the practice squad IR. The team also announced the signing of Troy Pride Jr., who held a workout in Indy a few weeks ago, to the practice squad.
Hilton signed with the Colts on September 22 and appeared in two games before suffering a shoulder injury against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hilton quickly exited the game and did not reappear.
Hilton was originally signed to fill in the nickel corner slot as veteran Kenny Moore II continues to rehab from an Achilles injury. Hilton played 58 snaps in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the nine-year veteran made an instant impact by forcing a fumble.
Hilton played just 12 snaps against the Raiders before being ruled out. He recorded five total tackles in his first two games as a Colt.
Indy signed Pride to fill Hilton's practice squad spot. Pride was a fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame by the Carolina Panthers in 2020, but injuries derailed the start of his career. After eight starts in his rookie season, Pride didn't touch the field again until 2023.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Pride suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Colts in Carolina's 2021 preseason opener. The injury cost him two years of his career, and he's bounced from roster to roster ever since.
Pride started the Dallas Cowboys' season finale last year, allowing two receptions on five targets for 13 yards. Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota had a 47.9 passer rating when targeting Pride that game.
The Colts are continuing to deal with a wave of injuries to the secondary, and the options are running thin. Former starting corner Jaylon Jones was placed on IR after the team's Week 1 victory against the Miami Dolphins, and rookie corner Justin Walley suffered a torn ACL in the offseason.
The Colts brought in veteran corner Xavien Howard to start across from Charvarius Ward, but the signing proved to be a letdown. Howard could no longer match up against the league's top receivers, and the former All-Pro decided to retire just four games into the season.
The Colts have turned to undrafted free agent Johnathan Edwards to take over Howard's starting role. Indy's other corners include Mekhi Blackmon and Chris Lammons, meaning Pride may be elevated to the active roster on game day with so few healthy defensive backs.