Colts Cornerback Target Impresses at NFL Combine
The NFL Combine featured some incredible talents putting their athleticism on display, especially an individual defensive back who might be a possible fit for the Indianapolis Colts.
That defender is Iowa State's cornerback Darien Porter.
Porter has an interesting story, as he was initially a wide receiver for the Cyclones until 2022 when he switched to cornerback. While he has limited exposure to the defensive side of the ball, he's shown exceptional cover skills as a corner and can help Indy with turnovers and disrupting passes.
Per NFL Draft Buzz, some of his strengths include:
-Rare length, speed combo
-Natural ball tracking ability carried over from WR days
-Elite special teams value with five career blocked kicks
-Quick processor who demonstrates solid route recognition and anticipation skills
-Uses his frame effectively to re-route receivers in press coverage
In short, Porter is impressive with massive potential, especially considering what a guru like Lou Anarumo can teach him at the NFL level.
Porter is raw as a cornerback but already has the hands to force turnovers and can be plugged in right away with special teams, as indicated by his multiple blocked kicks in college.
Some immediate downsides to Porter are his age and small sample size as a defensive back. He's only played three years (2022-2024) at corner and is already 24 years old. However, in his short stint as a stop troop, he accumulated three picks in the 2024 season alone and six pass breakups for his career.
Below are a few weaknesses outlined by NFL Draft Buzz:
-Still developing consistent tackling technique in space
-Raw in terms of technical refinement with only three years experience at corner
-Can be a beat slow triggering downhill against screens and outside runs
The Colts have a talent/depth issue at cornerback right now. Prominent starters Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Sam Womack III need help. While the team has JuJu Brents (former second-round selection), he's ill-proven to stay healthy.
Porter is projected as a day-two selection, perfect for a team like the Colts. They can address positions like tight end and safety (possibly another corner) in round one while still scooping up Porter later on.
Chris Ballard has to love what Porter has shown on tape and through the NFL Combine. He perfectly fits what the Colts look for in a cornerback; he's fast, long, and physical at the point of attack. His coverage ability and awareness perfectly exemplify his wide receiver skills that have translated to the defensive.
Porter is a name to monitor on draft day, as he can be added into the fray of Anarumo's defense and possibly make a big impact sooner than expected. The Colts have to work on their roster, but Porter is multi-faceted and can work his kinks out to smooth his defensive craft if given the chance.
