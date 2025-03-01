I predicted Darien Porter would run a 4.30 40 yard dash… and he did 🧏‍♂️



…but there’s more to CB than just speed:

➖ UNREAL 4.7 passer rating allowed in 2024

➖ 3 picks

➖ 2 PBUs

➖ 6’2” 197lbs

➖ Just 17 targets in 11 games

➖ Former WR



