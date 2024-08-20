Bleacher Report Suggests Colts to Add Former All-Pro Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts are now 1-1 in preseason play after a narrow 21-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Plenty of players used the second preseason contest to shine. Names like quarterback Jason Bean, running back Tyler Goodson, safety Nick Cross and defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore looked great against Arizona, and likely increased their stock in the coach's eyes ahead of the regular season start.
But, as the scouting department at Bleacher Report points out in their breakdown of every NFL team's biggest weakness after week two of preseason play. There's also a possible remedy to the weakness provided, for Indianapolis, the biggest issue is the cornerback position. The solution? Signing former four-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro corner, Xavien Howard.
"Right now, the Colts are relying on a lot of young players to take the next step. Signing Xavien Howard, who is arguably the best cornerback available, could ease some of that pressure."- Bleacher Report Scouting Department
Howard has a wealth of NFL experience against some of the most dangerous receivers. Throughout eight years Howard has accumulated 331 tackles, 95 passes defended, 29 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. While Howard's elite-level days are behind him, the 31-year-old can still provide depth to a team like Indianapolis that needs assistance in the secondary.
It's fair to say that JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones have their share of potential with Gus Bradley's defense. Also, veteran Kenny Moore II played great in 2023 and has momentum for a Pro Bowl season in 2024. But outside of those three, Indy has an unproven cornerback room. Rookies Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham have looked rough or impressed, while depth players like Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. can be solid but not often enough to be trusted.
This is a good signing for Indianapolis to heavily consider. Howard likely has enough left in the tank to start for Bradley and help mold a young cornerback room for Indianapolis. We'll see if the Colts and the front office decide to sign Howard on the cheap to bring impact to a defensive back group that needs it.
