Colts Could Pull Shocker Again By Turning to Undrafted Rookie
The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for longevity at kicker since the days of the ultimate Ol' Reliable of kickers, Adam Vinatieri.
Since Vinatieri last appeared in 2019, five players have kicked for the Colts. General manager Chris Ballard thought he had the issue solved when he signed Matt Gay to the largest free-agent contract for a kicker in NFL history in 2023. However, just halfway through that deal, the Colts parted ways with Gay due to his lack of consistency, and faith in a young kicker they found last spring, Spencer Shrader.
But the Colts may not be done.
While the move has yet to be officially announced by the Colts, they reportedly signed undrafted rookie kicker Maddux Trujillo out of Temple following the draft.
While signing an undrafted free agent kicker can often slide under the radar, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report thinks it could be a sign of a more significant role, as Trujillo could unseat Shrader as the Colts' kicker by the time the 2025 season begins:
Two years ago, the Indianapolis Colts made Matt Gay the NFL's highest-paid kicker. Over the subsequent two seasons, Gay missed 14 field-goal attempts, including 11 from 50 yards or deeper.
So, the Colts released Gay this offseason. The team did bring in Spencer Schrader but he attempted all of five field goals during his rookie campaign.
Temple's Maddux Trujillo should come into camp with a very good chance of outright winning Indianapolis's kicking job. Trujillo has a big leg that led to a 64-yard field goal conversion last season. As long as he shows consistency along the mid-range during the competition, the undrafted rookie could easily become the Colts' new kicker.
Shrader showed a level of poise as a rookie in 2024 that endeared him to the Colts, converting all three field goals and all six extra points while appearing in four games for three separate teams (including the Colts). However, is that enough to outright hand him the job? No, that would go against one of the main themes for the Colts this offseason, which is creating competition throughout the roster.
Trujillo (6'0", 172) is known for his big leg, converting field goals of 60 and 64 yards last year and ultimately going 16-of-22 on field goals overall (72.7%) and 21-of-21 on extra points (100%). For his career at Austin Peay and Temple, Trujillo was 54-of-75 on field goals (72.0%).
Trujillo is also used to kicking in a pro stadium in unideal situations, as Temple plays at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field.
Despite going undrafted, Trujillo was graded as a sixth-to-seventh-round draft pick, according to NFL.com.
The Colts' history of being friendly to undrafted rookies also bodes well for Trujillo's chances. The Colts held an NFL-record streak of 22 consecutive years with an undrafted rookie making the opening-week regular season roster until 2021, but then an undrafted rookie has made the roster in two of the three years since.