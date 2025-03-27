Colts Could Take Huge Swing on Rising QB Prospect
During the beginning portions of this NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts have already done some interesting work in their quarterback room ahead of the 2025 regular season.
In an effort to add competition alongside 2023 first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson following a shaky year-two showing, the Colts brass added former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Daniel Jones on a one-year, $14 million deal, shaking up this position group a bit before the coming campaign.
But what if the Colts decided they weren't done bringing in new faces to their quarterback room this offseason? In a league where three quarterbacks on a roster are becoming increasingly common, it opens the chance for Indianapolis to double-dip into their signal-caller additions over their off-months, perhaps with the mid-to-late rounds of the draft being a perfect time to do so.
And when looking up and down the board at a perfect fit for the Colts, none may stick out more than Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, one of the fastest risers in this year's draft class.
Let's take a look at what Shough could have to offer for a fit on the Colts.
Prospect Breakdown
One common theme sticks out when looking at Shough's college career: overcoming adversity.
Whether that centers around overcoming three season-ending injuries during his seven years suiting up at the college level, being a part of three different programs having stints with Louisville, Texas Tech, and Oregon, having to earn his stripes with each, or learning the ropes of a new offense as a product of five offensive coordinators throughout, there's been no shortage of trials and tribulations through Shough's time as a college quarterback.
But even still, Shough emerged from the chaos to finally have a strong, fully healthy showcase last year at Louisville. The 25-year-old finished the 2024 season posting 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 62.7% completion rate across 12 games.
Shough has a ton of appealing traits in an NFL offense as well. He's got great quarterback size, standing 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, and has a nice arm talent to match with an ability to get the ball down the field effectively at all three levels.
Physically, he doesn't move at an elite rate, but moves well enough to make a play with his legs when needed. One of his best traits might be his stability in the play-action game, which could develop into a focal point of his strengths at the next level.
There are a few flaws worth recognizing, headlined by his durability and questionable consistency as a passer.
After three season-concluding injuries take place, scouts and front offices will inevitably have concerns about how he could hold up at the next level, which may just end up as a wait-and-see situation. His latest fully healthy season at Louisville could offer that necessary confidence, but there still may be doubts.
Inconsistency-wise, Shough is coming off a year at Louisville, throwing under 65%, which will have to be refined as a pro to truly reach his ceiling. But, with limited experience and gradually improving numbers from year to year, it's more than possible he connects the dots with whatever team takes a chance on him.
All in all, it's easy to see why scouts across the league are moving Shough up their boards in the weeks before the draft, yet it begs the question of how his fit would look within Indianapolis.
How Does Tyler Shough Fit With the Colts?
For the stars to align on Shough finding his way to the Colts, it has to come with the right situation in place, specifically in his draft stock.
It's difficult to see the Colts investing heavy draft capital in a quarterback early in the draft, considering their current situation at hand. Indianapolis drafted Richardson with a top-five pick just two offseasons ago, and Jones was just offered $14 million to come on board for next season. Indianapolis has bigger needs to focus on than a signal caller within their top three picks. Tight end, offensive line, and linebacker are among that short list.
Though, in the event Shough finds his way to day three of the draft, that's when the Colts can start to really consider a pairing coming to form. The first chance for Indianapolis to dabble in round four comes at 117-overall, which would probably be the place to eye for the Louisville quarterback if he were to fall in their laps.
Shough could work effectively in a run-heavy Colts offense thanks to his play-action ability, meshing extremely nicely next to a star runner like Jonathan Taylor in the backfield with his hypothetical fit. He'd also have an eye-catching collection of pass catchers to use at receiver that he could use in a variety of ways: Alec Pierce's deep-ball prowess, working with Josh Downs in the slot, or Michael Pittman's physicality and size.
Combine that all with an offensive mind like head coach Shane Steichen at the helm, and it could be exactly the type of setup Shrough needs to succeed in the NFL.
Final Notes
If the question is whether Shough is ready to roll as a day one starter at the NFL level from day one, we might be getting a bit too ahead of ourselves in the process. But it's well within the realm of possibilities for the Louisville quarterback to soon develop into a servicable starter in just one to two years of being in the right surrounding situation.
In the event the Colts had a shot to grab Shough, he could be an extremely appealing developmental piece to bring into the room with, and one who would probably come in as a QB3 on the depth chart until a major change took place with one of the guys ahead of him.
At pick 117, it could be wishful thinking for the Colts to have their shot at picking up Shough, yet if luck falls their way, his unique set of skills and traits make him super hard to pass on.
