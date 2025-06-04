Colts' Daniel Jones May Be Boom or Bust in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of what will be a difficult decision to make with the quarterback battle between two-year pro Anthony Richardson and veteran free agent signee Daniel Jones.
This isn't something the Colts wanted to do, as the expectation was that Richardson would start as a youngster learning the ropes and adjust quickly with a quarterback guru like Shane Steichen at the helm. For reference, Steichen advised the likes of Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.
However, Richardson has played only 15 games (four in 2023, 11 in 2024) and even regressed from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign. This prompted Indy's front office to make a move for Jones, who also hasn't had the best run as of late but is highly hungry to get into the starting fray again.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell has Jones as a candidate for the Colts that can thrive or flop in his seventh NFL season.
"The Colts hardly seem thrilled with 2023 No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson. He was benched forJoe Flacco last season after briefly asking out of a game. And while his average pass traveled more than 2.0 yards in the air further than any other regular starter, his 47.7% completion percentage was the worst in NFL history after adjusting for era among passers with a minimum of 200 attempts."
Richardson struggled as badly as possible when throwing the pigskin, paving the way for Jones to get a one-year deal for $14 million and a potential shot at starting for the first time since his days with the New York Giants.
Richardson has pressure on his shoulders to do something about his abysmal accuracy and inability to make the easier throws for the Colts' offense. Barnwell continues, this time on Jones.
"There are reasons to be optimistic about Jones. He was miscast as a $40 million quarterback in New York, but he can be an accurate passer in rhythm and should be able to handle Steichen's RPO calls."
Jones is the more accurate passer, more experienced, and has more success than Richardson as a starter. Yes, his record is 24-44-1 as a starter, which amounts to a horrendous win percentage of 34.8.
However, he had an efficient 2022 campaign, helping Brian Daboll's Giants reach the postseason, even logging a Wild Card victory. That season was Jones' best, notching 22 touchdowns (seven rushing), 3,732 all-purpose yards (3,024 passing, 708 rushing), and a mere five picks thrown (lowest of his career).
Look, it's all about Richardson's success with this team. Indianapolis put all their eggs in the Richardson basket when they took him with the fourth-overall selection in 2023. However, it has panned out in awful fashion thus far.
It's too soon to use the terrifying four-letter word (bust) to ultimately describe Richardson's career, but if we're accounting for his rough NFL start, he's had 'bust-like' numbers despite possessing a winning record. If the former Florida Gators QB plays like this again, expect Jones to get a crack at running Steichen's offense.
Jones isn't a star, so there's a shot that both QBs might struggle if they get playing time. However, Jones has more to offer immediately as a passer, if for no other reason, he's far more accurate with the football and operates better in the short/intermediate game.
We'll see what Jones does during OTAs and a long offseason ahead to try and supplant Richardson as the starter to take over under center for week 1 against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.
