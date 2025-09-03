Colts' Daniel Jones Bottom-Dweller When Lights are Bright
The Indianapolis Colts are at the precipice of their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, where the squad will defend Lucas Oil Stadium and hope to smash an over-decade-long drought of taking the season-opener.
Indianapolis has a lone primetime game this year, facing off against the NFC contender, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 16 on Monday Night Football. At that point, it's hard to know who will be the starting quarterback for the Colts, but assuming it's Week 1 starter Daniel Jones, it's not necessarily the best news for Indy.
According to BetMGM, Jones is the worst primetime quarterback since 2020, and it's not close.
A brutal 1-12 record in primetime equals out to a horrific win percentage of eight. For Jones' career record, it's also not good, sitting at 24-44-1, which ends in a percentage of 35. In short, Jones must be better than this if the Colts want to contend for the AFC South and playoffs in 2025.
Shane Steichen took Jones due to his accuracy, ability to lead at the line of scrimmage, and safe throwing of the football. These qualities aren't ones that now-backup Anthony Richardson Sr. didn't exemplify during training camp or the preseason.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones has a career full of disappointing seasons and underwhelming performances. When removing the best year of his career (2022), he's only won a max of five games (2020). Jones has also had a mudslide as a QB over the last two seasons, winning three out of 16 possible games.
Jones has a lot of pressure riding on his shoulders after Steichen chose him to start over Richardson, but he's also surrounded by the most offensive talent he's ever seen. In New York, the former Duke Blue Devil had Saquon Barkley at running back, and hardly anything else.
As for his 208 sacks taken, it's difficult to place all the blame on Jones, as the New York Giants organization was clueless on how to assemble a proper offensive line for a quarterback like Jones to operate.
Luckily, Indianapolis has all the tools to help Jones have the best season of his veteran tenure in the league, but it will be on him to put everything together and operate Steichen's offense to the max of it's potential.
The Colts have what seems like an eternity until their primetime matchup with the 49ers. For now, it's all about starting the 2025 campaign with a 1-0 record against the Dolphins. We'll see how Jones gets going in his first contest leading the dance for the Colts.