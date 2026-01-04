Carlie Irsay-Gordon Immediately Makes Decision on Ballard, Steichen's Future

The Indianapolis Colts lost their seventh consecutive game on Sunday, falling short 38-30 against the Houston Texans to put an official end to their 2025-26 campaign.

The Colts were sitting atop the AFC with an 8-2 record not long ago, but injuries and losses piled up as the rest of the conference got hot. Indy's seven-game losing streak led some to think the team may move on from head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard, but reports indicate otherwise.

NFL insider Ian Rapaoport reported that the Colts will be retaining both Ballard and Steichen for the 2026 season. Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon will speak to the press tomorrow with more details.

"Colts GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season, per sources," Rapoport wrote. "Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon will speak to the media tomorrow."

#Colts GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will return for the 2026 season, per sources. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon will speak to the media tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TLv8hO9WKm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2026

The Colts finished one of the biggest collapses in league history, becoming the first team with a 7-1 start to end with a losing record. Steichen has not made the playoffs in any of his three years as a head coach, and Ballard has never won an AFC South title during his nine-year tenure.

The pressure continues to mount for both in 2026. Another losing season would surely mean a pink slip for at least Ballard, regardless of injuries. Steichen has had less time to build an offense, but we saw what a fully healthy group was capable of at the beginning of the season.

The Colts were on a historic run in their first 10 games. Jonathan Taylor was trouncing opponents while Daniel Jones was slinging the rock wherever he wanted. It felt like the goal was to keep Rigoberto Sanchez off the field for as long as possible, but his time was knocking on the door.

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Christine Tannous-USAToday Network via Imagn Images

The Colts' offense fell apart against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a sloppy six-turnover showing, but they rebounded with an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons a week later.

Unfortunately, that's when the offensive injuries began. Jones fractured his fibula but played through it until the worst-case scenario happened: a torn Achilles tendon in the opposite leg. It was the final dagger, leaving the Colts with only Riley Leonard on the roster.

Steichen didn't feel like his sixth-round rookie was capable of the job, so he called up an old friend: 44-year-old grandfather Philip Rivers. The 17-year veteran picked up the phone and mulled over Steichen's offer to return.

Rivers decided to make a comeback, but his efforts weren't enough to salvage a season that slowly trickled down the drain with every loss.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Steichen's gamble didn't pay off, and Ballard was caught in the crossfire. Other injuries to key players, such as DeForest Buckner's neck issue and Sauce Gardner's calf problem, didn't help the cause, especially since Indy sent their first-round picks for the next two seasons to New York to acquire Gardner.

The Colts tried to go all-in but failed miserably. It's hard to know if anyone's to blame or if it's just unfortunate, but as Jonathan Taylor said a week ago, "Good teams don't lose six in a row."

Ballard and Steichen can immediately get to work preparing for 2026. Free agency and the draft will determine the Colts' success, and with several contracts expiring, the Colts have to fight to keep their core talent together for another year.

