Colts’ Daniel Jones Joins Exclusive Group with Stellar Run
Before the 2025 season kicked off, most critics and sports books had the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans as the bottom finishers in the AFC South. They were right about one of those teams.
The Colts have unexpectedly jumped out to a 7-1 start through eight weeks after trouncing the Tennessee Titans by a score of 38-14 to complete the season sweep for a third consecutive year.
The Colts' offense has posted six games with 30 or more points as quarterback Daniel Jones shows complete mastery of Shane Steichen's playbook every week.
Jones' hot start ranks him as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks by passer rating. In fact, Jones and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye are the only two quarterbacks in the league with a passer rating over 100 in seven games this season.
In what was arguably his best performance of the season against the Titans, Jones threw for 272 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions while maintaining a 72.4% completion rate.
Jones completed 21 passes to seven different receivers, primarily targeting Michael Pittman Jr. (8 catches for 95 yards) and Tyler Warren (4 catches for 53 yards).
The Colts' receiving corps is so versatile that every target offers a different specialty. For Pittman, he can run a crosser like no other. Warren has been elite at finding the open space in zone coverage. Alec Pierce is the go-to deep threat. Josh Downs is the underneath target who can also explode down the seams.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
No Colts receiver has had a 100-yard game this season. The Colts have been so good about spreading the ball around, which forces the secondary to respect every player on the field at all times.
With Jones' accuracy, the Colts have methodically picked apart opposing defenses. And to top it all off, the league's best running back, Jonathan Taylor, sits in the backfield.
Indianapolis can establish the run game as well as anyone else, which simultaneously allows Steichen to call more play-action passes. With a playbook that emphasizes a variety of play calls from the same sets, it's easy to understand how the Colts are confusing the opposition.
Reports came out on Sunday morning that the Colts are interested in extending Jones, to nobody's surprise. He signed a one-year deal worth $14 million in March, took over the starting job, and now has put himself in line for a major pay raise.
The Colts might have found their quarterback for the future after a never-ending carousel since Andrew Luck retired. Though there's still half a season left to play, the Colts have shown that they can match up against any opponent in the league.
Every new week that Jones gets to continue learning the playbook is a valuable one. The Colts will hope to ride the wave into the postseason and their first division title since 2014.