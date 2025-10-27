Colts' Victory Over Titans Given Flawless Tag
The Indianapolis Colts delivered another impressive performance, this time against the Tennessee Titans, winning 38-14. The Colts are now 7-1 and remain at the top of the NFL with the most dominant offense.
It's hard to pull any negatives from this divisional victory, and that sentiment is reflected in CBS Sports' grade given to the Colts for flattening Tennessee at home. John Breech gives the Colts a perfect A+ for what they accomplished in Week 8.
"Another week, another dominant win by the Colts. This is the best team in the NFL, and they proved it once again on Sunday. On offense, they can beat you through the air or on the ground as Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor proved in this game.
Taylor rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, but the Titans couldn't focus on him, because that would just open the door for Jones to dice them up (he threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns). Indy's defense was also a force in this game. So how good are the Colts? We'll find out for sure over the next six weeks, with five of their next six games being played away from Indy."
While running back Jonathan Taylor put up another Herculean performance, this was a complete team win, as Breech mentions.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Starting with Taylor, he steamrolled Tennessee's defense for a blistering 153 rushing yards on just 12 attempts for two scores on the ground and a long touchdown of 80 yards. Taylor also tacked on two catches for 21 receiving yards and another touchdown.
Taylor is playing out of his mind, and is essentially a lock for a third Pro Bowl nomination and second First-Team All-Pro. But the biggest prize that Taylor is building a serious case for is to win the prestigious MVP award.
Quarterback Daniel Jones also played great, notching 272 passing yards and three touchdown tosses. Jones found Taylor, Josh Downs, and Michael Pittman Jr. for scores. Jones now has 13 passing TDs and four more on the ground.
Lastly, the defense did its job to complement Shane Steichen's offense again. While Lou Anarumo's side of the football hasn't earned the recognition that the offense has, it's still hardly missed a beat despite significant injuries to the defensive end and cornerback rooms.
The squad came up with four sacks, four pass breakups, eight tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and a late-game interception of Titans QB Cam Ward from cornerback Chris Lammons.
The Colts are blazing through the NFL season and continue to smash any expectations placed on them before the 2025 campaign. While Indianapolis has a tougher schedule ahead, confidence is on fire for what this team can accomplish.
The Colts will soak up this victory, but have the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers next from Acrisure Stadium. We'll see if the Colts can take out a tough Aaron Rodgers-led unit on the road next Sunday to continue their fantastic run as the NFL season hits the halfway point.