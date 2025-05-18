Colts' Daniel Jones Has One Final Chance to Start
The Indianapolis Colts need to win in 2025, and in a big way, to instill confidence in fans and team owner Jim Irsay. Shane Steichen has had his moments, but overall has faired as average as possible, compiling a 17-17 record through his first two seasons.
A big reason so much has been unstable is the underwhelming play from Anthony Richardson under center, which collapsed into a pit in 2024. This prompted the Colts to take things more seriously, signing Richardson's competition in former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones.
After Jones was brought in on a one-year, $14 million deal, it became clear that Indianapolis isn't playing around and that Richardson's leash is shorter than ever. Pro Football Focus believes that there's immense pressure on Jones to step up in 2025.
"Whether Jones wins the opening day job remains to be seen, but it seems probable that he will get on the field at some point this season for the Colts. If or when he does, he has the chance to set himself up for a bigger (and longer) contract in 2026 as a potential starting quarterback again. Failing to capitalize on his opportunity this year could delegate him to backup duties for 2026 and beyond, wherever he ends up."
Richardson has struggled in his two seasons with the Colts, but Jones has for longer and in different ways. Below are the career numbers for the former Duke Blue Devil prospect through six seasons and 70 games.
-1,437/2,241 completions
-64.1 completion percentage
-70 touchdowns
-47 interceptions
-399 rushes
-2,179 rushing yards
-5.5 average
-15 rushing touchdowns
While these aren't terrible statistics, when factoring in his win-loss record of 24-44-1, it paints the picture of a quarterback who doesn't win often. The good news for Jones is that Indianapolis is more talented than nearly any squad he had in New York.
If Jones gets starts or outright wins the gig under center, he might play better than ever, especially with an offense-centric coach like Steichen. Jones fits what Steichen wants to do with his accuracy and athleticism, but doesn't have the potential that Richardson has.
If Jones does get opportunities and can't make the most of them, he'll likely be a career backup after (what would be) his seventh NFL season without much success. On the flipside, if Jones starts games due to Richardson sustaining too many injuries, Richardson might have a murky future and could end up holding a clipboard.
Jones decided that Indy was right for him to have the best odds of taking a starting position and re-inserting himself as the lead field general. Jones will have to play good football to get back into the good graces of coaches (or the Colts) as a legitimate starter.
