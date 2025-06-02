Colts' Daniel Jones Can Rise to Prominence
The Indianapolis Colts lost a bit of confidence in, Anthony Richardson after what can be classified as a tumultuous 2024 campaign, where the youngster looked worse for wear. This prompted the front office to make a change in the quarterback room, bringing on Daniel Jones with a one-year, $14 million deal with incentives.
The Colts want their fourth-overall draft investment to work out, but given Richardson's issues with injuries (15 out of 34 games played), there's a high likelihood that Jones sees the field and has a chance to show if he can be a legitimate starter.
Sam Monson of Check The Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson believes that Jones is a possible breakout star for Indianapolis.
Richardson has more talent and potential in Shane Steichen's offense, but Jones has more experience and has seen the postseason (2022), even logging a playoff victory. While Jones has struggled with numbers throughout his six years in the NFL, he showed in 2022 that he can get the job done with a solid supporting cast.
Jones now has arguably the best talent surrounding him with the Colts, highlighted by a capable offensive line, running back Jonathan Taylor, tight end Tyler Warren, plus receiving weapons like Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce.
Like Richardson, Jones might not have another chance to show he's a starter in the NFL. Regardless of how little the New York Giants supplied Jones over the years, he hasn't been good. Jones has a career record of 24-44-1, which equates to a winning percentage of 34.8.
Jones is more starter-ready than Richardson, but also hasn't taken care of the football through 69 starts, throwing 47 picks and succumbing to 50 fumbles. Jones must make the most of his opportunities for Indianapolis if he gets meaningful snaps in 2025.
The quarterback situation with the Colts is dire, with this competition between Richardson and Jones slotting as one of (if not the) top story of the NFL during the offseason. Jones picked the Colts because he felt they gave him the best shot at attaining another starting position after leaving the Giants and being a backup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones has a golden opportunity to rise to the occasion and show the league he can lead an offense without falling into past habits he had in the Meadowlands. There are plenty of implications for both quarterbacks for the upcoming season, so it will be pure cinema to see which one wins the competition.
