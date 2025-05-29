Colts' Steichen-Richardson Experiment Gets No Love
The Indianapolis Colts have embarked on their 2025 offseason and have started OTAs with plenty of storylines to follow them throughout the upcoming months. Without question, the top headline is how the QB battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will pan out to decide the starter for 2025.
But Shane Steichen oversees the coaching for both signal-callers, and was hired with Richardson essentially tied to his hip. Now, the two-year combination of Steichen and Richardson appears to have one more chance to stay intact or risk it being ripped away.
Sports Illustrated ranked the NFL's head coach-quarterback duos and put Steichen and Richardson near the bottom at 24th, which makes sense given the epic struggles from the former fourth-overall selection last year. Matt Verderame had this to say.
"Steichen is a good coach, but he’s potentially on the hot seat if the Colts don’t have a successful campaign in his third season. Richardson has struggled mightily entering his third season, completing 50.6% of his passes with 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Richardson is now in direct competition with Daniel Jones, who was brought on a one-year deal this offseason.
Jones is also at the end of his rope to get a starting gig, so he will press and do everything possible to earn the right to run Steichen's offense over Richardson. However, the Colts want everything to work out in favor of Richardson to justify the investment they made in him.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson was a great runner with the ball in his hands last year, logging 499 rushing yards on 86 attempts and adding six scores. However, he was atrocious throwing the football, dropping to a brutal 47.7 percent completion mark, twelve interceptions, and nine fumbles. He also tossed only eight touchdowns, making his turnover ratio plus four in the way of interceptions.
Steichen has the play calls and Richardson the tools to make a dominant combination, but things haven't panned out yet. Through two seasons, the team is an average 17-17, which shows that Indianapolis has had their moments, but can't seem to get over the hump of being a mediocre squad.
If the Colts want 2025 to be a good year, it's all about the quarterback, and the position must be far more stable than last season. If this isn't a reality, then the days of Steichen and Richardson could be numbered in the Circle City.
Indy's focus is on their OTAs and seeing what type of team they have in the early stages of the NFL offseason. As for Richardson, the pressure is on more than ever to show up as a starter or risk becoming a backup and not having a fifth-year option taken by the squad.
Recommended Articles