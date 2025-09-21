Daniel Jones Top Catalyst for Colts Turnaround
Today marks the first AFC South battle for the red-hot Indianapolis Colts (2-0) as they head to Nashville, TN, to face the Tennessee Titans (0-2).
Arguably, the biggest story for Indianapolis has been quarterback Daniel Jones and his rise to relevance out of nowhere. After six rough seasons with the New York Giants, Jones seems to have found his Zen in the Circle City.
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms broke down the excellent start to the year for Jones on his show Chris Simms Unbuttoned. Simms gushed about how good Jones has looked and the criticism he's dealt with during his career.
"How do you not love the story of Daniel Jones? I mean Daniel Jones has taken more scrutiny and crap than I think any other quarterback over the last five or six years."
Jones had a brutal 69 starts during his time in the Meadowlands. He completed 1,437/2,241 passes completed for 14,582 yards through the air, 70 touchdown passes, and 47 interceptions. Jones also put up 15 rushing scores.
But the biggest blemish on Jones' time with the Giants was his awful 24-44-1 record. Now in a Colts uniform, Jones looks better than ever with a 2-0 start in year seven.
Some massive pieces that have helped Jones excel in Indianapolis are Shane Steichen, the names that surround him as offensive weapons, and competent protection. Simms discussed this matter.
"He's got a play caller, he's got a protection on the offensive line, he's got, I think, one of the more underrated weapon groups around him in football, as far as the receiver, tight end, and Jonathan Taylor - and he's capitalizing."
Jones has looked surgical in Steichen's scheme. As for his pass-catchers, like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren, he's spread the wealth beautifully.
Lastly, running back Jonathan Taylor has put up 236 rushing yards to help Jones adjust and stay comfortable with a balanced game plan.
Jones has 45/63 completions for 588 air yards, a percentage of 71.4, two passing touchdowns, and three on the ground. In short, Jones hasn't looked this good in his entire career.
Lastly, Simms briefly mentions how impressive the offense has been with Jones at the helm and Steichen calling the shots. In short, Indy's offensive attack is one of the most potent in the NFL.
"With what Daniel Jones is doing, they have one of the most explosive passing offenses in football."
Indianapolis is averaging an impressive 31.0 points per game, 455.5 overall yards per game, and 284.0 net passing yards. Another excellent metric is the number of first downs (53), showcasing the methodical nature of Steichen's attack.
Jones is looking incredible, but it's also just been two games for the former Duke Blue Devil. However, it's the most encouraging start the quarterback could have possibly had.
We'll see if Jones can continue this for his first road game against the Titans this afternoon. If he can start 3-0 and look efficient yet again, the momentum behind him will only get brighter for a team that has been swimming in mediocrity in recent years.