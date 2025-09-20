3 Bold Predictions in Colts vs. Titans AFC South Battle
The Indianapolis Colts are heading south to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in their first AFC South matchup of the season.
The Colts have a 3-0 start in their sights, but the Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward will look to snag their first win of the season at Nissan Stadium. Colts head coach Shane Steichen has never lost to the Titans while in Indy, as he hopes to make it five straight wins against the division rivals.
Historically, the Colts have dominated Tennessee and lead the overall series 39-22. Here are three bold predictions of what could happen in the 62nd meeting between these two teams.
1. Tyler Warren Scores First NFL Touchdown
Rookie tight end Tyler Warren has been exceptional through his first two career games, posting 75+ yards in each performance. He has shown off his catch radius, football IQ, and versatility while hauling in 11 catches for 155 yards to begin the season.
Although he's gotten plenty of first downs, the rookie has yet to get in the end zone. That'll change on Sunday.
The Titans allowed a touchdown to Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen last weekend, and it's more than possible they struggle to cover a higher-quality player in Warren.
2. Jonathan Taylor Rushes for 150+ Yards, Again
Last week, I predicted running back Jonathan Taylor to reach the 150-yard mark. He could easily repeat that performance against Tennessee this week, as it's a team he's had historical success against.
In Week 16 of last season, Taylor rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a standout showing against Tennessee. Although that's his only game with 100+ against Tennessee, the Titans will be missing starting nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat this weekend.
That injury alone sets up Taylor for success, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the sixth-year back get fed once again.
3. Colts Record 5+ Team Sacks on the Day
The Titans are missing starting right tackle JC Latham due to a hip injury, and starting right guard Kevin Zeitler is dealing with a bicep issue. Zeitler did not practice on Friday, but he's questionable for Sunday's clash.
As the Titans struggle with injuries, the Colts saw starting defensive end Laiatu Latu return to the practice field after dealing with a hamstring injury last week. Although the Colts have only generated 14 pressures as a team this season, Latu's return and Latham's absence make me feel the Colts could finally set the tone up front.
Putting rookie quarterback Cam Ward under early pressure will be key to this game, as the Colts can't let the first-overall pick get comfortable at home. The Titans allowed six sacks to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 and five to the Rams in Week 2.
At that pace, Ward will be the most sacked quarterback in NFL history. If the Colts can't generate pressure against a banged-up offensive line that's already of the lower quality, then questions will need to be asked.
Colts vs. Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.