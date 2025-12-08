Colts Risers and Fallers in Season-Crushing Defeat to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts were facing big-time adversity heading into what was a must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the lead in the AFC South.

Not only did Indy drop the game 36-19 to fall to 8-5 (four losses out of the last five games), but they lost quarterback Daniel Jones for the rest of the year due to an Achilles tear.

Breaking: Colts QB Daniel Jones will undergo surgery for his torn Achilles, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/aOgi5wjOTU — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2025

With such a heartbreaking loss and development, the Colts are suddenly out of answers with questions piling in like a tsumani.

However, there is a game to analyze, so here are the Colts' risers and fallers from their difficult showing at EverBank Stadium.

Risers | Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce

Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) celebrates his his two point conversion catch with wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Sadly, there isn't much to say about the Colts' passing game from Sunday's loss after Jones exited with an injury, but Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. were excellent.

Pierce notched 80 receiving yards on five catches for an average of 16.0 yards per haul. As for Pittman, he led the way with nine receptions for 79 receiving yards on 12 targets.

These two were moving the ball when Jones was playing, then followed up as reliable targets for Riley Leonard. Given that Leonard is QB1 moving forward, this duo will be critical to Indy having any shot at winning one of their brutal four games remaining.

Faller | Daniel Jones' Injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gets up off the turf after being injured in a play in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There doesn't need to be much context: Jones' career-resurgent 2025 campaign is over when the Colts need him most after an Achilles tear.

Jones finishes the year with 261/384 completions for 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes, and eight picks. Jones also threw in 164 rushing yards and another five scores with his feet.

Jones' time with the Colts is easily the best football he's played to date. The hope is that Jones can play somehow before 2025 is over, but don't expect it.

Now, the Colts will have a slew of difficult decisions to make in the offseason regarding their quarterback unless pigs fly with Leonard under center and they secure an improbable playoff spot.

Riser | Jonathan Taylor

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor wasn't electric on Sunday, but he was the heartbeat of an offense that grossly lost momentum following Jones' injury.

Taylor finished with 21 carries for 74 rushing yards and his 16th rushing touchdown of the year. The Jaguars sold out to stop Taylor and also came into this game with the NFL's premier run defense.

As with Pittman and Pierce in the entry before, Taylor will be instrumental in giving the Colts the best possible chance to win as they finish their season with one of the NFL's most daunting schedules.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Faller | Handling Jaguars Wideouts

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tim Patrick had their way with Indy's coverage. Trevor Lawrence wasn't the most accurate on the day, but connected with all three of these weapons for big plays when they mattered most.

Meyers finished with four catches for 39 receiving yards and a score. Thomas looked great, logging 87 receiving yards on three catches. Patrick had five catches for 78 receiving yards and another score.

Overall, Indy's defense left a lot to be desired, and they can't blame time of possession this go around. Lou Anarumo's side had a rare rough showcase and has to bounce back to help Leonard on the other side of the ball.

Riser | Charvarius Ward

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) can’t hold onto a pass intended for him in the third quarter as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) defends him during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It might be weird seeing Charvarius Ward's name here after I dogged the defense, but he might very well be the only good thing from it from Sunday.

Nick Cross also played admirably, but Ward produced an impressive three pass breakups. While he did give up some plays, Lawrence delivered those passes so accurately that Ward couldn't have stopped them, regardless of how well he played the ball.

Ward is the undisputed top cornerback for Indianapolis until Sauce Gardner returns from his calf injury to form the venerable duo. Expect Ward to continue to play efficiently for the next four games.

Faller | The Ghost-Like Pass-Rush

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Colts defensive line coach Charlie Partridge whiffed in this one, and so did his unit. The defensive tackles, while part of the line, get somewhat of a pass. The focus is mostly on the edge room.

Lawrence had plenty of time to get comfortable, pour himself a cup of tea, and pull up a lawn chair on Sunday. Lawrence wasn't sacked, hit, and hardly pressured, and it showed.

Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Kwity Paye fell flat against a Jaguars offensive line that was missing starting tackle Walker Little.

It's hard to win in the NFL when you get nearly nothing from a pass-rush, and it was on full display from Indianapolis. They must remedy this or continue to allow QBs to operate without any stress.

Recommended Articles