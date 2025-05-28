Colts Dedicate 2025 Season to Jim Irsay
The Indianapolis Colts lost an icon, innovator, and one-of-a-kind CEO last Wednesday in Jim Irsay. Irsay's impact on the Colts, NFL, and Indianapolis community will be irreplaceable.
During a press conference, Colts' two-year head coach, Shane Steichen, was direct and brief in what he wants from his squad as motivation to succeed; he'd dedicate the 2025 campaign to the late Irsay in an emotional delivery from the stoic leader.
Irsay had his issues and setbacks, but was humble, unique, and stood out as a lone wolf.
As for his former team, the Colts are ready to finally forget two straight boring campaigns where they finished 9-8 (2023) and 8-9 (2024). Irsay's main wish for his team was success for themselves and the fans, wanting to bring the Lombardi trophy to Indianapolis a second time since 2006's victory in Super Bowl XLI.
The Colts' biggest question is Anthony Richardson, who is on a short leash in his third season. Daniel Jones was signed to compete with the youngster, and the race isn't as far apart as some think. If Richardson takes steps backward, the season for Irsay might end up with no divisional crown or playoff push.
But this motivation is different than any kind that could step onto Indy's doorstep.
This was their owner, advocate, rebel, and maverick, who loved his family, fans, team, and city and never backed down. Irsay would also be the spearhead behind getting the disliked former Washington Commanders owner, Dan Snyder, removed due to massive and lengthy disorderly acts and conduct.
Irsay may be gone, but his influence, impact, positivity, love, and overall personality remain in the city of Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium. For the Colts, they must achieve greatness and win more than the previous duo of seasons.
Expect Richardson, Steichen, and Chris Ballard to prepare to rise to the occasion and expectations. It's all on the line for that trio, and with what happened to Irsay, no stone will be left unturned to give the Colts the best chance to achieve their goals.
