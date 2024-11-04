Colts' Defensive Effort Not Enough to Carry Offense | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) left U.S. Bank Stadium late over the weekend with a nationally televised Sunday Night Football loss to the Minnesota Vikings (6-2), which put them below .500.
The Colts' offense was underwhelming, to say the least, scoring just six of the team's 13 points, averaging 4.6 yards per play compared to 5.9 for the Vikings, converting only 3-of-11 third-down opportunities (27.3%), and never reaching the red zone. It was comfortably their worst performance at the midway point of the season.
The "Crunching Numbers" series is reserved weekly for acknowledging milestones and achievements reached by the Colts and their individual players after each game, and this is one of the least notable editions in recent memory. The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Joe Flacco | 179 yards
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 48 yards
- Receiving: WR Josh Downs | 60 yards
- Tackles: LB E.J. Speed | 12
- Sacks: DT Grover Stewart | 2.0
- Takeaways: CB Kenny Moore II | 1 fumble recovery; S Nick Cross, LB Zaire Franklin | 1 interception
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 2-of-3 field goals (67.0%) and 1-of-1 extra points (100%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 3 punts, 49.3-yard average
- Returns: Josh Downs | 1 punt return, 12.0-yard avg.
OFFENSE
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught 1-of-4 targets for 14 yards (14.0 avg.).
- He passed Dallas Clark (70) for the fifth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.
DEFENSE
- The Colts recorded their fifth red-zone takeaway of the season in the first quarter on Minnesota's opening drive. They are tied for the most red-zone takeaways in the NFL.
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart had 4 tackles (1 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 2 QB hits, and 1 forced fumble.
- It was a new single-game career-high in sacks.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II had 6 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, and 1 defensive touchdown.
- He tied Kelvin Hayden (4) for the most defensive touchdowns by a Colts player since at least 2000.
