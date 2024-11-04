Colts' Bold Swing at QB Falls Flat in Primetime Loss to Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) took a bold chance this week when they put their long-term future prospects on hold by benching second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco.
They did it because they felt the veteran gave them the best chance to win games this season. On Sunday night on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (6-2), that bold swing resulted in a miss as the Colts lost on national television by a score of 21-13.
Maybe the result would've been the same, or even worse with Richardson, but so far, Flacco's insertion hasn't invigorated the offense.
Despite the Colts' clunky offense, neither team held a lead of more than a score until just over two minutes remaining when the Vikings went up 21-10.
On the Colts' drive before Minnesota's game-sealing score, with over five minutes remaining in the game, the Colts ended a 9-play drive that was turned over on downs. Vikings safety Harrison Smith made big hits on Michael Pittman Jr. and Ashton Dulin, respectively, on third and fourth down. Colts stars Pittman and Jonathan Taylor were banged up on the drive, which affected their availability on the crucial downs.
— The Colts' decision-makers moved to give the offense a shot in the arm and some identity by replacing Richardson as the starting quarterback with the veteran Flacco, and it did not go as planned. Flacco was able to find some short and intermediate completions, which have been missing for much of the season, but Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores generated plenty of pressure on Flacco, which disrupted the Colts' rhythm. Trailing 14-7 early in the fourth quarter, Flacco underthrew a ball with a defender bearing down on him, and the pass was easily intercepted by Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. From there, Minnesota owned all of the momentum and never looked back. Flacco went 16-of-27 passing (59.3%) for 179 yards (6.6 YPA), 0 TD, 1 INT, and a passer rating of 63.7. He was also sacked three times on the final drive.
— With how much Minnesota's defense blitzes and loads the box, a pass-heavy approach was likely to be the smart play for the Colts' offense while being quarterbacked by a smart veteran like Flacco. After all, the Vikings defense did enter the game ranking No. 3 in the NFL in rushing yards per game (83.9) and yards per carry (3.9) allowed. That did result in long stretches in the middle of the game when Taylor was seldom used, as he carried the ball just 13 times compared to 27 pass attempts for the Colts.
— The Colts' interior defense was playing out of their mind, particularly in the first half, as DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart wreaked havoc on the Vikings' interior O-line. Stewart went on a single-play crime spree in the first half as he bulldozed center Garrett Bradbury, threw quarterback Sam Darnold to the ground for a sack, which also forced a fumble that was returned by cornerback Kenny Moore II for a touchdown and the first points of the game. Buckner finished with 1.0 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and 3 quarterback hits. Stewart had 2.0 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits, and the forced fumble.
— That's another defensive touchdown under the lights for Moore, by the way, who also had 6 tackles (1 for loss).
— The Colts linebackers played like they had a fire lit under them this week. There were still some lapses in run defense (which wasn't all on them), but there were big plays made by all three starters Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, and Grant Stuard in the run and pass game. Franklin entered Sunday No. 1 in the NFL in tackles with 87. He finished the game with 8 more and an interception. Speed added 12 tackles (2 for loss), while Stuard had 3 tackles (1 for loss).
— Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is arguably the best in the business, and his coaches know how to get him open even more than he can already do himself. This manifested on Sunday night in the form of 137 yards on 7 receptions (19.6 avg.).
— The Colts' 3rd-and-long defense remains an issue. There were a couple of examples in this game, one in each half. On a first-half 3rd-and-16, the Vikings offense picked up 22 yards and a first down on a completion from Darnold to Jefferson. Luckily for Indy, Stewart's big sack-fumble occurred on the next play. On a less fortunate note, in the second half, the Colts defense faced 3rd-and-9 from their own 14-yard line, when they surrendered a 10-yard reception for a first down from Darnold to Jordan Addison. Darnold and Addison connected again on the next play for a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
