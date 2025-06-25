Colts' Defensive Line Not Thought Highly of
The Indianapolis Colts acquired the venerable defensive coordinator from the Cincinnati Bengals, Lou Anarumo. After three seasons with Gus Bradley, the Colts decided not to renew his contract and opted for a new direction after some underwhelming performances from Bradley's scheme.
Anarumo is transitioning into a defense with talent all over, but the defensive line is intriguing. Pro Football Focus and Zoltán Buday rank Indy's group at 17th in the NFL. This spot speaks to a few names needing to have a great 2025 to put this area of the defense into top 10 contention.
"There is a case to be made that the Colts have the best interior defender duo in the league. Although both are over 31 years old, Grover Stewart (76.0 PFF overall grade) and DeForest Buckner (81.9 PFF overall grade) were among the 15 highest-graded interior defenders last season. Former first-round edge defenders Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu will need to step up in 2025 to vault this unit up the rankings."
DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are the two undisputed anchors of the Colts' defensive trenches. Whenever Buckner or Stewart is out of a play or miss time, teams tend to execute inside running plays against Indy's defense easier, showing the value of the duo.
In 2024, Buckner missed five games but still snagged 6.5 sacks, 61 tackles, and a PFF grade of 81.9 overall (eighth among eligible defensive tackles). Buckner will remain a staple of the defense.
For Stewart, he's a true run defender who logged 74 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2024, both are the most of his NFL career. Stewart is one of the best run defenders in the league, posting a seventh-best (among active defensive tackles) grade against ground attacks at 78.7.
Stewart handles the interior runs with power and savagery, blasting open lanes for potential second-level blitzes and disrupting opposing running game plans. He'll be an integral part of helping Anarumo do well in his first campaign commanding Indy's defense.
Indy's defensive ends are also a talented group, but two will need solid leaps in 2025 to take the line to the next level. Kwity Paye leads the edge room and is a secure run defender.
Paye secured a good season in year four, giving the Colts confidence in him as they decided to take on his fifth-year option. Last year, the former Michigan Wolverine led the Colts with 8.0 sacks and continued to be reliable against the run.
However, Paye needs to improve at pressuring QBs and being a bigger factor with his pass rush. Eight sacks aren't bad by any means, but the Colts likely want more from Paye in 2025. The other prominent edge rusher is Laiatu Latu, heading into his sophomore season.
Latu was the first defender selected in the 2024 NFL draft with the 14th overall pick. Latu was thrust into more responsibility than Indy wanted after Samson Ebukam sustained a season-ending Achilles setback.
Latu didn't light the world on fire with his sack numbers (4.0), but he forced three fumbles and was second on the team in QB pressures with 38. Latu has the promise to break out in year two, but will need to take a better path against the run.
Watch for the former UCLA Bruin to help elevate Charlie Partridge's group to new heights in a critical NFL season where the Colts must attain the playoffs and find more than mediocre-at-best levels of success.
