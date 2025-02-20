Colts Defensive Lineman Emerges as Potential Cut Candidate
The Indianapolis Colts have some opportunities to create more cap space before free agency begins in March by moving on from players currently on the roster.
A recent article from PFF 's Bradley Locker outlined potential cut candidates around the league and Colts' defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was mentioned as a possibility.
While the Colts are estimated to have about $35.24 million in cap space after the NFL informed teams of a raise in the 2025 salary cap, an extra $6.46 million could be added to that total with the release of Davis.
Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard has hinted that he is open to being more aggressive during free agency than in years past which could make the flexibility of having those extra resources too appealing to pass up.
With veterans DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart entrenched in their respective starting roles, Davis was signed as a free agent last offseason from the Miami Dolphins to add reliable depth at the defensive tackle position.
The performance from Davis fell short of expectations, as it did for many members of the Colts' defense. Davis recorded a career-low 15 total tackles and four quarterback hurries on the season.
Davis is not the only player on the defensive front that the Colts will need to decide on this offseason. The Colts could also save $8 million by terminating the contract of Samson Ebukam and another $4.79 million by releasing Tyquan Lewis. Dayo Odeyingbo and Taven Bryan are also set to become free agents if they do not sign new contracts with the team before March 12.
