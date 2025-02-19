Colts See Boost in Salary Cap Space, with More Perhaps to Come
The Indianapolis Colts intend to be more aggressive in free agency when the new league year begins in just over two weeks, and now they've got more resources at their disposal.
According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, the NFL has informed all 32 teams that the 2025 salary cap is being raised into the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million from last year's $255.4 million.
"The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million," Graziano posted on X. "Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years."
In a followup tweet from Graziano, it was indicated that the cap figure will be finalized when the NFLPA decides how some of the money should be purposed.
As for the Colts, this takes their salary cap space from about $28.2 million up to $35.24 million (projection of $279.5 million total team cap), according to OverTheCap.com.
The Colts still don't have much flexibility with this number to be competitive in the free-agent market, as they currently have the 18th-most cap space in the NFL. However, they could create another $30.7M by parting ways with inflated contracts such as Samson Ebukam, Braden Smith, and Raekwon Davis.
The NFL's "legal tampering" period of free agency begins at 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Monday, March 10 and goes until 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, March 12. At that point, free agent players may officially sign contracts with new teams.
