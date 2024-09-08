Colts DeForest Buckner Injured in Loss to Texans
The Indianapolis Colts fell short in a comeback attempt against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. The loss marks the 11th straight season-opening loss for the Colts and second for Shane Steichen.
It was a defensive disaster at Lucas Oil Stadium as Texans running back Joe Mixon ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Following the game, Joel Erickson at the Indy Star reported that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner suffered a back injury in the loss.
Buckner was one of the few standouts on the defensive side of the ball, recording 1.5 sacks and six tackles. The 30-year-old is entering his 9th year in the NFL and continued his dominance against Houston's O-Line.
Buckner was seen limping alongside an athletic trainer towards the end of the game. If the injury is serious, it would be the second defensive lineman the Colts have lost this year. Standing at 6-foot-7 and nearly 300 pounds, Buckner's size gives Indy an automatic advantage in the trenches with Grover Stewart beside him.
Indy already lost defensive end Samson Ebukam during the offseason. Adding Buckner to the injury report could mean bad news for a Colts defense that relies on putting pressure on the quarterback. Buckner suffered back injuries in the last few years but has rarely missed time due to any health-related concerns. If Indy has to be without Buckner for any number of gams, look for Raekwon Davis to possibly see increased snaps.
The Colts will take on Malik Willis and the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 next Sunday.
