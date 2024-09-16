Colts DT Buckner Receives Positive News on Injury After Packers Loss
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was helped off the field with a leg injury in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Mike Chappell for FOX 59 reports that initial X-rays are negative, meaning his injury is thought to be an ankle sprain. An MRI will determine the severity of Buckner's injury later this week.
Buckner, a two-time Associated Press All-Pro tackle, has rarely missed games for Indy in the past. He has had three consecutive seasons with 16 starts as a Colt. Buckner was already on the injury report heading into the game with a back injury and was questionable to start.
The 9-year veteran has been a staple of the Colts' defense for the past four seasons. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Buckner is "tough as nails" for his ability to stay on the field and be active week in and week out.
Buckner finished Sunday's loss with one assisted tackle. Against the Houston Texans in Week 1, he finished with 1.5 sacks and six combined tackles. His absence will be noticeable in a banged-up defensive line for Indy.
The Colts now have injuries to two starting defensive linemen and three starters in the secondary. After another rough performance in Week 2, the odds of improvement aren't looking good. Buckner's disruption on the line helps mask a weak secondary that has allowed a completion rate of over 78% through two weeks.
The Indianapolis front office will hope for some good news after the MRI heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Chicago Bears.
