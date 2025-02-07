Colts Mainstay Predicted to Leave in New Trade Idea
Since taking over the Indianapolis Colts, general manager Chris Ballard has focused on the defensive line. New faces have flooded in, including veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back in 2020.
Buckner, who has spent five seasons with the Colts, is a locker-room leader and tone-setter on the field. Through 78 games in Indy, Buckner has tallied 39 sacks, 50 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and 17 passes defended.
Buckner earned first-team All-Pro in his first season in Indianapolis and was awarded Pro Bowl recognition in 2021 and 2023 for his valiant efforts with the Colts. On top of being an unstoppable force, Buckner has been an active voice in his community and has made a home in Indy.
In a new trade idea from the Bleacher Report scouting department, Buckner is in the crosshair of the Minnesota Vikings.
Possible Colts/Vikings Trade Proposal
Indianapolis Colts receive: 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fifth-round pick
Minnesota Vikings receive: DL DeForest Buckner, 2025 fifth-round pick, 2025 sixth-round pick.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Buckner's age seems to cut down his trade value in the eyes of the B/R scouting department. At 30-years-old, Buckner has been able to produce consistently for the Colts. His lack of an injury history should make up for his age, especially considering the value he brings to a defensive front.
"For all the success the Vikings had, they don't have a dominant interior defender," wrote the B/R scouting department. "With Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery set to hit free agency, they will have to find answers for who will play on the inside. Buckner is 30 years old, but he's still a handful for teams to block. He had 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss in 12 games played with the Colts this season."
In my eyes, this trade would never happen. Buckner is much more valuable to the Colts than a third-round pick. Buckner is a team captain, someone whose leadership cannot be overlooked. Buckner was one of few players to call out the lack of effort from Indy this season, showing he's capable of leading a team in the right direction.
On top of that, the Colts simply cannot replace his on-field talent. Nobody else on Indy's roster provides a combo of power and speed on the interior similar to Buckner, so it's hard to see the team moving on from him.
While the Vikings certainly need help on the interior, the draft may be a better spot to find a fresh face. Trading Buckner would be a mistake for the Colts, but his name is something to keep an eye on this offseason.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.