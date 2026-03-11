Colts' Defensive End Options After Losing Out on Trey Hendrickson

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2026 offseason hoping to upgrade their pass rush through free agency, but after just two days of signings, the market has shifted dramatically.

One of the top names on the market, Trey Hendrickson, had been linked to Indy for over a year. Hendrickson played under Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for four years in Cincinnati, so Indy was a logical landing spot for the 32-year-old.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts were in "pole position" to sign Hendrickson on Wednesday until the Baltimore Ravens swooped in with a four-year, $112 million offer that Hendrickson couldn't refuse. The Ravens backed out of their trade for Maxx Crosby last night, and they solved their pass-rush issues immediately.

From @GMFB: Explaining the Maxx Crosby medical risk, what the #Ravens believed, and why the #Colts were in pole position for Trey Hendrickson... until Baltimore jumped in. pic.twitter.com/KSG4qc1ciR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Since the Colts had interest in Hendrickson, one would imagine they have interest in other veteran pass rushers who could start alongside Laiatu Latu. Indy already signed Arden Key on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, but Key would be best used as a rotational piece.

Let's take a look at the Colts' remaining free-agent options.

Jadeveon Clowney

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the most recognizable pass rushers still available is Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 overall pick has built a reputation as a disruptive edge defender capable of impacting both the run and pass game.

Coming off a decent season with the Dallas Cowboys, Clowney recorded 8.5 sacks, 41 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four passes defended, and a forced fumble in 13 games played in 2025.

One important statistic to note about Clowney is that he's only played a full season twice in his 12-year career. That said, he has played 12 or more games in 10 of his 12 seasons.

For Indianapolis, Clowney could provide a steady veteran presence opposite their young defensive linemen. He may not offer the long-term upside of younger players, but he still generates pressure and remains one of the most complete defenders on the edge.

Clowney was on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with Dallas last season, so the Colts could probably get him for dirt cheap if all else fails.

Joey Bosa

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bosa, another former top-five draft pick, has struggled over the past few seasons. The 10-year veteran is at his best when he can swipe at the football, but he's been on and off the field due to injuries since 2022.

Bosa moved to Buffalo last offseason on a $12 million deal, recording 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and two passes defended across 15 starts for the Bills.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Bosa is a physical player off the edge with a deep bag of pass-rush moves. Bosa would represent the closest thing to a Hendrickson-level impact signing among players still available.

The main question would be durability and cost. Bosa’s injury history has limited him at times, and any team signing him would likely want a short-term contract. Still, for a contender hoping to add a proven sack artist, the upside remains obvious.

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (96) during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Muhammad, of course, is a former Colt who had two separate stints in Indy. After it looked like his career was slowly fading away, Muhammad instantly revived it with an 11-sack season for the Detroit Lions in 2025.

The former sixth-round pick had the best year of his career in 2025. He started zero games, yet he still managed to rack up double-digit sacks. Granted, some of those came thanks to great coverage from the secondary, but Muhammad still got to the quarterback like never before.

Muhammad was almost exclusively used as a pass rusher, with 77% of his snaps coming as a pass defender. The Colts would be taking a gamble if they chose to sign Muhammad as a starter, but it's the same case for most of the names left on the market after three days of free agency.

During his first four-year stretch with the Colts, Muhammad racked up 127 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Chris Ballard was the man who brought him to Indy, and now he has the opportunity to do it for a third time.