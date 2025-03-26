Colts 'Desperate' for Anthony Richardson to Succeed
The Indianapolis Colts have quite a few questions remaining regarding the roster despite a tenacious free agency where Chris Ballard went against his typical grain to land Lou Anarumo notables like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum.
However, the future of former fourth-overall selection Anthony Richardson is uncertain, which is exactly why the Colts wanted to bring in Daniel Jones for competition. While Jones isn't an elite quarterback, he will push Richardson and possibly get the best out of the Florida alum.
But not everyone is a fan of this signing, or the one-year, $14 million deal they handed Jones to possibly be a backup. If that happens, he'll be one of the highest-paid insurance policies in the NFL. ESPN's Ben Solak voiced his thoughts on the signing, saying he 'didn't love' it.
"Let's be very clear, however: If signing Jones to a one-year bridge deal is good news for your team, that's a poor reflection on the roster," said Solak. He continued with: "The Colts were clearly desperate for Jones to give them another escape hatch from their bad quarterback situation and putting that many eggs in the Jones basket reveals just how desperate Ballard is for consistent quarterbacking. It's not a good place to be."
Solak is going out on a limb with this one. To call Chris Ballard desperate for adding Jones in a quarterback class that didn't exactly have the most alluring backups is a cloudy take. Jones is a former starter and has played 70 games of during his time with the New York Giants.
Yes, Jones has been a bit disappointing during his six-year career, but he does have limited playoff experience and a win. Other options included Jameis Winston (Giants), Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), and former Colts QB Jacoby Brissett (Arizona Cardinals), all three of whom don't have much chance to beat out Richardson.
They also don't fit the scheme of Shane Steichen, and if Richardson doesn't win the competition or needs to miss any time, Jones is a smoother transition, so the offense doesn't necessarily have to reset. One big drawback that does support Solak's point is Jones's issues with turnovers and losing games with New York, who didn't support him with much of a worthy roster outside of running back Saquon Barkley.
Below are the notable numbers that stand out, drawing some concern if he has to start despite having the best offensive depth chart he's seen.
-70 touchdowns | 47 interceptions
-50 fumbles
-24 wins, 44 losses, one tie
Jones might have just needed a change of scenery, and Steichen is more of a quarterback whisperer than anyone the Duke Blue Devil has had as a coach. While the Colts did bring Jones in to duel it out with Richardson, the belief is still in the 2023 draft investment.
Richardson's potential as a quarterback is through the stratosphere compared to Jones. Some have mentioned the name of 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold and his rise to prominence after being considered a draft bust. Can Jones possibly fit that mold if he starts or beats out Richardson? Anything is possible.
Solak isn't completely in the wrong, as Jones hasn't given much confidence thus far in his career. However, to call Ballard 'desperate' is foolhardy. Jones isn't the worst backup option, or the lowest name to compete with Richardson.
This QB competition isn't just going to dominate local headlines but national ones as well. The Colts hope that Richardson rises with the tide, but they'll need to keep the closest eye on which field general is getting the advantage on the other; all the way up to Week 1 of the 2025 regular season.
