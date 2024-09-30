Colts: Further Details Emerge On Jonathan Taylor Ankle Injury
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) got a big win against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) on Sunday, but it came at a costly price.
Not only was quarterback Anthony Richardson knocked from the game in the first quarter with a hip injury, but running back Jonathan Taylor left prematurely as well with an ankle injury.
Taylor was on his way to a third consecutive 100-yard rushing day before he suffered what is being reported as a mild high ankle sprain midway through the fourth quarter.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network posted on X Sunday night, "#Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, sources say, though it’s believed to be a pretty mild version. Indy will get a full report tomorrow, but in the words of one source, 'He’s ok.' Taylor gained 108 yards from scrimmage and a TD today."
At the time he left the game, Taylor compiled 21 carries for 88 yards (4.2 avg.) and 1 touchdown, as well as 3 catches (4 targets) for 20 yards (6.7 avg.). He was replaced for the rest of the game by Trey Sermon, who accumulated 8 yards on 5 carries (1.6 avg.).
Ankle injuries are nothing new for Taylor, who missed six games with a high ankle sprain in 2022. He underwent a procedure for it in the ensuing offseason, which forced him out for the entire rest of the offseason and the first four games of the 2023 season.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen is scheduled to speak to the media for his normal conference call on Monday afternoon, so further details could be gathered then.
Assuming Taylor is forced to miss a little time, he will primarily be replaced in the lineup by Sermon and Tyler Goodson. The Colts also have Evan Hull on the practice squad.
The Colts travel to northeast Florida this weekend to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) on Sun., Oct. 6 at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on CBS in an important AFC South battle. The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since Week 3 of 2014.
