Colts May Require Breakout for Playoff Spot
The goal for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 is the playoffs or bust, with the last appearance in 2020 when they lost the Wild Card to the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills. Now, it's a must for Shane Steichen in his third year as the head coach.
However, so much uncertainty follows Indianapolis with the most important position: the quarterback. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are competing for the starting role, with massive implications for whichever signal-caller doesn't win the position.
But, while there's a question mark over Indy's next QB, some are buying the notion that Indianapolis can make the playoffs for the first time in four campaigns. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes in Indianapolis and makes a case for how they can achieve a spot in the 2025 postseason.
For Gagnon, it all falls on what happens at quarterback, and rightfully so.
"As we noted with Tennessee, the AFC South is a wild card of a division. The Texans could collapse after showing cracks last year, the Jaguars constantly underdeliver and the Titans are a major work in progress. If Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones can break out, who knows."
It might be old at this point to discuss the competition at quarterback for Indy, but there's a valid reason why it's going nowhere anytime soon: it might decide the trajectory of the team.
Gagnon mentions that the AFC South is anyone's division to take, and the Colts would potentially have the most complete team out of the four if the QB situation is handled with efficiency and better performances than 2024.
Regardless of Richardson or Jones under center, this roster is ready to impress on both sides of the football. For the offense, names like Quenton Nelson, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren.
For the defense and the new coordinator, Lou Anarumo, talents like DeForest Buckner, Laiatu Latu, Zaire Franklin, Charvarius Ward, Nick Cross, and Cam Bynum form a good group that highlights the overall collection of stop troops.
The Colts are a playoff team if either Richardson or Jones can put it together and overcome their underwhelming NFL careers. Both have a huge chance to build momentum during training camp to establish themselves as the top man for the job.
This isn't just a competition for the NFL's most important position, but a decision from the coaching staff that weighs enough to paint a picture of the Colts' future.
