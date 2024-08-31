3 Colts Possible 'Diamonds in the Rough' on 53-Man Roster
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans square off in their season-opener on September 8th at Lucas Oil Stadium in a rematch of week 18's battle for the AFC South and playoff bragging rights. The most notable names for Indy are talents like Anthony Richardson, Laiatu Latu, Jonathan Taylor, and Zaire Franklin, and deservedly so.
But there are the 'diamonds in the rough' that weren't looked at much during the preseason until they showcased the product on the field. Yes, it was the preseason, but these names may get called up at any point for any reason during the 2024 campaign and could be relied on to produce immediately. For this piece, I'll briefly detail three Colts players who might be hidden gems for and weren't expected to be. Starting will be a running back who had arguably his worst NFL moment last season in a Colts uniform.
Tyler Goodson | Running Back
Colts running back Tyler Goodson had the drop of his life in week 18 last year against the Texans, sealing Indy's playoff hopes in a casket. However, it was far more on the pass from then-QB Gardner Minshew than Goodson. Fast-track to 2024, and Goodson made the 53-man roster over fellow back Evan Hull. Here's why.
Goodson was efficient during his three preseason contests for 26 carries, 107 rushing yards, and 2 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 4 passes for 11 receiving yards. Goodson isn't flashy or spectacular like Taylor but can provide solid explosiveness as a third-down running back if needed.
Even with Taylor and Trey Sermon in the mix, Goodson may still handle third-down duties for the running back room. We'll see what Shane Steichen has in store for the former Iowa Hawkeye after showing faith in his development.
Samuel Womack III | Cornerback
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III was claimed off waivers by Indianapolis. This move came after the Colts parted ways with defender Darrell Baker Jr. (Tennessee Titans).
While Womack hasn't played very long in the NFL (2022-2023), he will bring a solid skillset to a Colts secondary that desperately needs the experience and backup. Colts on SI's Zach Hicks crafted a piece covering what Womack can bring to Indy's defense.
"Looking at Womack III's preseason film this year, he appears much more comfortable on the outside than in the slot. He's a bit more prone to miscommunications and misreads from the slot positioning, while staying on the outside allows him to attack receivers downhill with a full head of steam."- Zach Hicks | Colts on SI
Womack has an opportunity to see some meaningful snaps and action in the 2024 season. Gus Bradley can harness the former fifth-rounder's solid tackling ability and aggressiveness in coverage to form Womack into a formidable cornerback on the outside.
It's safe to say that Womack isn't a lock-down defender or a dynamic playmaker, but he has the tools to be turned into a serviceable cornerback that Indy can use as depth. With only five defensive backs on the depth chart, there's a high probability that Womack will see the field during the regular season.
Dalton Tucker | Guard
One of the best stories of the Colts' 2024 preseason is the former Marshall Thundering Heard undrafted free agent, Dalton Tucker. Tucker played in all three preseason games for Indianapolis and saw massive snap counts. Below are all blocking grades (overall, pass, and run) with snap counts that Tucker played (Pro Football Focus).
-Denver Broncos (45 snaps)
---52.7 overall; 80.5 pass-blocking; 43.9 run-blocking
-Arizona Cardinals (72 snaps)
---64.3 overall; 79.3 pass-blocking; 57.5 run-blocking
-Cincinnati Bengals (52 snaps)
---66.6 overall; 47.5 pass-blocking; 76.4 run-blocking
Tucker was efficient and displayed strength in pass protection from the guard position. As Hicks points out in his breakdown of Tucker from earlier in the preseason, he is similar in ways to current Colts starting right guard Will Fries.
"A major plus in Tucker's profile is how similar he is to the team's current starter in Will Fries. Like Fries, Tucker is a massive offensive guard with outstanding explosiveness and length. Fries has been able to use those two attributes to his advantage under OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr., and it's easy to see the same developmental path for Tucker in this Colts' system."- Zach Hicks | Colts on SI
Indianapolis values offensive line depth and being able to rely upon it when needed. For Tucker, he will be the immediate option if Fries has to miss snaps or time. Tucker displayed some lapses in run blocking, but offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has shown he can mold protectors and smooth rough edges in fundamentals. Expect Tucker to learn with one of the NFL's premier offensive line units throughout the 2024 season.
