Recently Waived Colts CB Joins Division Rival Titans
The Indianapolis Colts had to part ways with plenty of talent ahead of the deadline for initial 53-man rosters to be finalized. One of the names waived was former Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. However, Indy didn't leave this spot open on the roster for long, claiming former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III instead.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
But Baker also didn't stay on waivers long, as the Tennessee Titans picked up the third-year pro.
Indianapolis isn't missing a massive piece in Baker since he was never more than a depth defender for Gus Bradley. But the Colts can't afford to lose any defensive backs during the regular season since only five occupy the depth chart. Kenny Moore II, JuJu Brents, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, and Womack are being trusted to help the secondary and safeties with coverage against stiff competition.
As for Baker, he'll have a chance to make Tennessee's final 53-man roster and play against his former team in weeks six and 16. Baker concludes his time as a Colts cornerback with 17 games played (6 starts), 35 tackles, and 7 passes defended. Colts general manager Chris Ballard backs up and believes in the cornerback room they've built for 2024 despite some lingering injuries and inexperience. With last season's rough performance in the rearview mirror, the Colts' secondary will look to prove all doubters wrong as soon as September 8th when the Houston Texans come to Indianapolis for week one.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.