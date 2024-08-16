Surprise Undrafted Free Agent Has a Chance to Make the Colts' Roster
The Indianapolis Colts once held the league's longest streak of an undrafted free agent making the opening day roster, with the streak hitting its peak of 22 years in a row back in 2020. The team has since moved away from UDFA's making the team in recent seasons, but a surprise candidate has emerged this offseason to potentially start a new streak here in 2024.
The Colts put together a fairly underwhelming undrafted free agent class this offseason, only signing seven players in the initial wave post-draft. Two of those players were camp arms at quarterback (Jason Bean and Kedon Slovis) while two others (Xavier White and Trent Pennix) have already been waived from their original contracts. For most of Training Camp, it appeared as though the Colts would enter this year without a UDFA making the team in 2024.
That is, however, until interior offensive lineman Dalton Tucker began to impress in camp. Tucker, 24, is an experienced offensive lineman that started 30 games at Marshall University in college. His versatility was a major asset in college, as he started games at right guard (22), right tackle (5), and left tackle (3). The Colts were drawn to his athletic profile and quickly made his home at right guard in camp this offseason.
A major plus in Tucker's profile is how similar he is to the team's current starter in Will Fries. Like Fries, Tucker is a massive offensive guard with outstanding explosiveness and length. Fries has been able to use those two attributes to his advantage under OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr., and it's easy to see the same developmental path for Tucker in this Colts' system.
Tucker quickly climbed his way up to RG2 in Training Camp and his spot with the second unit was cemented once veteran Wesley French went down with a season-ending injury. He churned out several strong practices with heading into the team's first preseason game and put together an outstanding showing against the Denver Broncos last week.
In 45 offensive snaps played, Tucker earned an 80.5 pass blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. His run blocking left some room to improve, but an undrafted rookie only allowing one pressure in 26 pass blocking snaps is a fantastic start to his young career. If he can build off of this promising start and carry it into week two, then Tucker could have a legit chance to crack the Colts' 53 man roster this offseason.
