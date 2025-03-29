Colts Receive Disappointing Designation
The Indianapolis Colts understood that something had to change after another lackluster and disappointing season finish at 8-9. This follows a near-equal 9-8 finish in 2023 despite being on the doorstep of a postseason spot.
In short, the Colts pushed aggressively to address this matter and add true talent to the depth chart.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Camryn Bynum, running back Khalil Herbert, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore are among the zenith of players signed by Chris Ballard.
However, did it make the team better, given the volatile situation with quarterback Anthony Richardson? Pro Football Focus has an interesting take when evaluating which NFL squads improved or regressed in free agency.
The Colts receive a 'stayed the same' designation, indicating there isn't enough impact yet in free agency, with the NFL draft to follow in less than a month.
Thomas Valentine has the low down.
"The Colts' big losses were notable. Ryan Kelly and Will Fries’ departures depleted the talent on the offensive line, and Dayo Odeyingbo left a hole on the edge after earning a 66.1 grade and registering a career-high 42 pressures in 2024" stated Valentine. "The Colts were smart in their additions, though. Charvarius Ward was arguably the best cornerback on the open market, and Cam Bynum is an excellent addition to Lou Anarumo’s defense."
These facts are why Ballard wanted to press harder in free agency. The Colts continued to run similar rosters back every season without adding impactful additions; that has changed and while it's not much yet, the Colts have improved their roster with a former All-Pro like Ward and rising talent in Bynum.
Valentine concludes with: "All in all, though, the Colts still need to address the tight end position and bolster the defensive line."
This is a real area that the Colts must address with a 'mission critical' mindset. Starting with defensive tackle, Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner still need help. Gallimore is a solid pickup but is not a great run defender.
Whether through free agency or the NFL draft, Indianapolis has to get more skill behind Stewart and Buckner. Everyone saw what happened when the depth wasn't solid with Raekwon Davis and Taven Bryan in 2024.
As for tight end, this will likely be addressed in the first or second rounds of the upcoming NFL draft. Indianapolis might as well get a young talent who can blossom like Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland with Shane Steichen's offense and build rapport with whoever plays quarterback.
The Colts still need more to fill out their roster, but they're on the right track and have added highly skilled players on defense. The Colts have to continue firing away in a positive direction to push for the playoffs to ensure this current franchise setup stays intact for years to come.
